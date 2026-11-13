Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Hyderabad, the BRS party released a rap song questioning the Congress government over unfulfilled election promises. The visit will focus on launching welfare measures for gig workers in the state.

BRS Questions Congress On Failed Guarantees Ahead Of Rahul Visit

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s November 14 visit to Hyderabad, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party has released a special rap song and questioned the Congress leadership over the unfulfilled promises made to the people of Telangana. Through the song, titled around the theme of welcoming Rahul Gandhi to Hyderabad, BRS raises questions over the Congress party’s six guarantees and its key election promises. The rap specifically highlights the promise of implementing six guarantees within 100 days, the Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women, Rs 4,000 pensions and other assurances made by Congress before the Assembly elections. In a post on X, the BRS party wrote, Dear Rahul GandhiJi, as you land in Hyderabad to attend a Congress jamboree funded by Telangana's taxpayers, the people of Telangana are waiting for answers. You made promises. Three years later, where are the 420 guarantees? Come prepared to answer, not just to address! Rahul Gandhi Ji, वादे सारे हवा हो गए, कहाँ चले? तेलंगाना पूछे सवाल, जवाब कौन दे? Dear @RahulGandhi Ji, As you land in Hyderabad to attend a Congress jamboree funded by Telangana's taxpayers, the people of Telangana are waiting for answers. You made promises. Three years later, where are the 420 guarantees? Come prepared to answer, not just to address! — BRS Party (@BRSparty) November 13, 2026 The song also questions the government over the delay in fulfilling these commitments and asks Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi to explain the status of the promises made to Telangana. “Rahul ji, you came with a promise in hand, Come walk with us, see what’s left on the land!” Through this musical campaign, BRS has sought to bring the Congress government’s unfulfilled election promises into focus ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in a major programme involving gig and platform workers, with a rally and direct interaction with workers planned near the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). The Telangana government is making elaborate arrangements for the programme, during which key rules, regulations and welfare measures under the State’s gig workers legislation are expected to be formally launched. Rahul Gandhi is expected to inaugurate the initiatives and interact directly with gig workers, including delivery executives, cab drivers and other platform-based workers. The event assumes significance as it marks a further step towards implementing the Telangana government’s commitments to gig and platform workers. The Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2026, was enacted earlier this year and came into force on June 2. The notification of the implementing rules and the operationalisation of the welfare board are expected to be key highlights of the programme. (ANI)