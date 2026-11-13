Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsath reported a security breach at his bungalow by intoxicated youths. He criticized the local police's lack of response and vowed to complain to the Chief Minister regarding city safety.

Sanjay Shirsath Faces Security Breach at His Chhatrapati Residence

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsath has raised serious concerns over law and order after three intoxicated youths allegedly created a ruckus and attempted an attack outside his bungalow in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Recounting the incident, the minister stated that the youths arrived in front of his residence late at night, flashed bottles at his security guard, and made threatening remarks before coming right up to the house.

Expressing deep disappointment over the local police response, Shirsath criticised authorities, claiming that the Police Commissioner's phone was switched off and neither Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) nor Superintendents of Police (SPs) were available to take note of the security breach at a guardian minister's home. However, he acknowledged that the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) picked up his call at midnight and assured him that appropriate action would be taken after gathering complete information.

Highlighting broader safety issues in the city, the minister pointed out that several violent incidents and daylight murders have occurred over the past fortnight, reflecting poorly on the local police commissioner's seriousness regarding public safety. Stating that if a minister's security can be compromised, the safety of the general public is even more vulnerable, Shirsath announced that he will formally complain about the local Police Commissioner to the Chief Minister and urge strict action to restore order in the city. (ANI)