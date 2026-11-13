Bengaluru readies for PM Modi's visit to inaugurate the Namma Metro Pink Line and celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Prashanti Kutiram. The event will also mark the birth centenary of author H.V. Sheshadri at S-VYASA University.

PM Modi to Visit Bengaluru for Metro Inauguration and Golden Jubilee

Bengaluru is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Friday, with preparations underway ahead of the inauguration of the Namma Metro Pink Line and the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram. PM Modi will also participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram and attend the birth centenary commemoration of author H.V. Sheshadri at S-VYASA University.

The programme, scheduled to begin at 10 am, is being organised by the S-VYASA Registered Society in memory of Sheshadri. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale will attend the occasion as the distinguished guest. Karnataka Governor Dr Sudha Yadav, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Mayor of Miryang City, South Korea, Ahn Byeong-Gu, will be the guests of honour.

Speaking about the celebrations, H.R. Nagendra, President of VYASA Society, said the occasion marks 50 years of service at Prashanti Kutiram and highlighted the institution's contribution to research in the field of yoga. "We are celebrating our Golden Jubilee celebration of the 50 years of our service in Prashanti Kutiram. We are known for research in the world. We are going further to develop the most unique research lab called Ritambhara to track the higher dimensions of yoga to what we call Samadhi," Nagendra told ANI.

He further announced that the institution would launch its Thiruvananthapuram campus on the occasion of the Prime Minister's visit. "On this very special occasion, when our Prime Minister is coming here, we are also going to launch our Thiruvananthapuram campus," he said.

Meanwhile, Prem Bhandari, Chief Advisor for International Affairs at S-VYASA, announced that the institution would provide 1,000 world-class artificial limbs free of cost to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of HV Sheshadri.