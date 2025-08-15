In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi declared that India will assert full control over its share of river waters, describing the Indus Water Treaty as "an injustice" that had deprived Indian farmers while benefiting the neighbouring country.

With this being PM Modi's 12th address on Independence Day, he has given more consecutive addresses than former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who gave 11 consecutive addresses and 16 in total.

In his speech PM Modi said,"Bharat has decided that blood and water will not flow together. The Indus Water Treaty was an injustice to the people of India. The rivers of India were irrigating the enemy country while our own farmers were deprived of water. Now, the right over India's share of water belongs only to India and its farmers." "The people of our country have clearly understood how unjust and one-sided the Indus agreement is. The waters of rivers originating in India have been irrigating the fields of our enemies, while the farmers and the land of my own country remain thirsty without water. This was such an agreement that has caused unimaginable damage to the farmers of my country for the last seven decades. Now, the right over the water belongs only to the farmers of India," he added.

On national security, the Prime Minister warned against nuclear threats, reflecting on the April 22 Pahalgam massacre.

PM Modi said, “Entire India was outraged, and the entire world was shocked by such a massacre (Pahalgam)...Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage....Destruction in Pakistan is so massive that new revelations are being made every day and new information is coming out daily.”

"I am very proud that from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I am getting the opportunity to salute the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Our brave jawans punished the enemy beyond its imagination. On 22nd April, terrorists from across the border came to Pahalgam and killed people after asking their religion.Entire India was outraged, and the entire world was shocked by such a massacre. Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage," he added. PM Modi further added,"After the 22nd April, we gave a free hand to our armed forces. They decide the strategy, target and time. Our Forces did what had never been done for several decades. We entered hundreds of kilometres into the enemy soil and razed their terrorist HQ to the ground.Destruction in Pakistan is so massive that new revelations are being made every day and new information is coming out daily."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor at Red Fort, as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft.

PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

Ahead of reaching the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day.

This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

A total of 2,500 cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with 'My Bharat' volunteers, are seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Rampart, forming the 'Naya Bharat' logo.