RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar has denied Congress's allegation that the organisation hired a US lobbying firm. He clarified that the RSS operates solely within Bharat and has not engaged any such firms in the United States.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar issued a statement against the allegation made by the Congress Party that the organisation allegedly hired a foreign lobbying firm in the United States, stating that the organisation operates solely within Bharat and has not engaged any lobbying firms in the United States.

Posting on X, Sunil Ambekar said, "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh works in Bharat and has not engaged any lobbying firm in United States of America" https://x.com/SunilAmbekarM/status/1988987476338504099?t=vEl_IGMTU_li5NOgTMTlYg&s=19

Congress Accuses RSS of 'Betraying National Interest'

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) following reports that the organisation allegedly "spent a significant amount of money to engage one of Pakistan's official lobbying arms - the American law firm Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) to represent its interests in the United States".

Citing a media report, the Congress leader on X said, "A few days ago, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat acknowledged that the RSS isn't a registered organisation and that it does not pay taxes. Now, we learn that the RSS has spent a significant amount of money to engage one of Pakistan's official lobbying arms - the American law firm Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) - to espouse its interests in the US."

Ramesh went on to accuse the RSS of "betraying national interest," linking the development to what he described as the organisation's history of opposing India's freedom movement and key national figures. "This is hardly the first time that the RSS - with its long tradition of betraying the freedom movement, opposing Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar, and attacking the Constitution and the national flag of India - has betrayed national interest. It is a pseudo-nationalist outfit," Ramesh further said on X.

RSS Chief on Organisation's Tax and Registration Status

Earlier, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat explained why the organisation does not pay income tax, stating that the Income Tax Department and courts have recognised the RSS as a "body of individuals," making it exempt.

Speaking at the "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons" lecture series, Bhagwat said registration was not mandatory after Independence. "The Sangh started in 1925. Do you expect us to register with the British government? We were banned thrice, and each time the courts dismissed the ban. Legally and constitutionally, we are a valid organisation," he said, adding that "even Hindu Dharma is not registered".

Congress Questions RSS's Unregistered Status

His remarks came after Congress leaders Priyank Kharge questioned the RSS's unregistered status and funding sources. Kharge alleged that the RSS avoids registration to escape financial scrutiny and tax obligations.

Priyank Kharge is demanding a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples. He said that permissions should not be granted for activities outside the syllabus in government schools and colleges.