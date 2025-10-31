Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has once again called for a ban on RSS, saying BJP and RSS are responsible for India's law & order problems. Referring to Sardar Patel's letter after Gandhi’s assassination, he said if PM Modi should ban the RSS.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has once again demanded a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying the organisation and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are responsible for the country’s law and order problems. Kharge said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi truly respects the views of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he should take the decision to ban the RSS.

“These are my personal views, and I openly say there should be one (a ban on the RSS). If the Prime Minister respects the views presented by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, this should be done. All the wrongs in the country and all law and order issues are due to the BJP and RSS,” Kharge said.

Refers to Patel’s letter after Gandhi’s assassination

Kharge recalled Sardar Patel’s letter to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, written after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, in which Patel had mentioned that the way RSS members rejoiced after Gandhi’s death left him with no option but to ban the organisation.

“Patel wrote that after the way the RSS people rejoiced at Gandhi’s death, there was no option left but to ban them. He wrote this letter to Syama Prasad Mukherjee. The speeches of the Sangh people are full of venom; they distributed sweets after Gandhi’s assassination. He also wrote to Golwalkar about this,” Kharge said.

Mentions Indira Gandhi and efforts for unity

Speaking about national unity, Kharge said both Sardar Patel and Indira Gandhi, known as the “Iron Lady of India”, worked tirelessly to maintain the unity and integrity of the country.

He said their leadership and commitment ensured that India remained united despite internal challenges.

Priyank Kharge's earlier remarks against RSS

Kharge’s comments came days after his son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples. Priyank Kharge accused the RSS of “brainwashing young minds” and spreading a philosophy that goes against the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Friday.

Posting on X, he wrote: “Millions of Indians will forever find inspiration in the life of the ‘Iron Lady of India’. Smt. Indira Gandhi was a symbol of resilience, courage, and visionary leadership. Her resolute commitment to India’s progress and unity remains in our hearts and minds. She laid down her life in the service of the nation, safeguarding its integrity and spirit. Our humble homage at Shakti Sthal.”

Indira Gandhi was India’s first and only female Prime Minister, serving from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

(With ANI inputs)