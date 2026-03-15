Delhi University urged Rahul Gandhi to avoid 'unsubstantiated statements' after he alleged caste-based screening in interviews. The university stressed its transparent, merit-based admission process via CUET scores, not interviews for most courses.

Delhi University Rebuts Allegations

Following remarks by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha alleging that Delhi University (DU) uses interviews to screen out students based on caste, the University on Sunday urged him to refrain from making "unsubstantiated statements." In a post on X, Delhi University said such comments undermine the institution's healthy learning environment. The university stressed that it implements all statutory mandates in the true spirit of the Constitution, citing its transparent admission and recruitment procedures.

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"The University of Delhi implements all its statutory mandates in the true spirit of the Constitution of India, as clearly reflected in our transparent admission and recruitment processes. We urge the Leader of Opposition to refrain from making unsubstantiated statements. Such remarks undermine the healthy learning environment at the University," Delhi University wrote on 'X'.

The University of Delhi implements all its statutory mandates in the true spirit of the Constitution of India, as clearly reflected in our transparent admission and recruitment processes. We urge the Leader of Opposition to refrain from making unsubstantiated statements. Such… https://t.co/AKltMbtj4W pic.twitter.com/OW3YPue6CM — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) March 15, 2026

Earlier, Delhi University, in its statement, emphasised that admissions are conducted transparently based on merit through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, and interviews are not part of the admission process for most programmes.

Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Caste Screening

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing an event 'Samvidhaan Sammelan' in Lucknow to mark the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, claimed that Delhi University uses interviews as a method to eliminate students based on their caste.

"I went to Delhi University. An interview is a method to eliminate students. They ask what your caste is, and then you fail in the interview," Gandhi said.

Congress Leader Targets RSS

The Congress leader also targeted the RSS, alleging a lack of representation from backward classes in its organisational structure.

"Take out the list of RSS organisations, those who are their pracharaks, in the centre, you will not find one OBC, one Dalit, one Adivasi. This is completely against the Constitution," Gandhi said.