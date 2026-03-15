A sudden hailstorm in Kufri, Himachal Pradesh, ended a long dry spell, causing a sharp temperature drop. The unseasonal rain delighted tourists and has raised hopes among local tourism stakeholders for an increase in visitor numbers.

A sudden spell of rain and hailstorm on Sunday afternoon brought a sharp drop in temperature to the hill resort of Kufri near Shimla, delighting tourists and providing relief after a prolonged dry spell in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The unseasonal rainfall, which followed months of dry weather, raised hopes among local tourism stakeholders of increased tourist footfall in the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department, rain is likely to continue across several parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next two days.

Tourists Welcome the Cold Surprise

Many tourists visiting the hills, expecting relatively warmer weather, were caught unprepared and were seen buying warm clothes in local markets. One of the tourists from West Bengal told ANI, "I came to Himachal to experience the weather here. Last week it was very hot, so we were not very optimistic about cold weather. But after coming here the weather changed beautifully and we are really liking it. We were not prepared for this much cold, so I am buying winter clothes now. In Kolkata summer has already started and the difference between there and here feels like heaven and hell. Yesterday I was in Kolkata with the fan running and by evening here we are shivering with cold. That is the beauty and diversity of India."

Another tourist from Maharashtra said the sudden drop in temperature added to the charm of the visit. She told ANI, "Because of the sudden change in weather I am feeling good, although it has become quite cold. The climate here is very good and enjoyable. I expected some change in the weather and it is looking very pleasant with the rain."

Another tourist from Uttar Pradesh said the cool weather in the mountains offered a refreshing contrast to the heat in the plains. She told ANI, "I am coming from Agra and Delhi. It is just wonderful. Mountains are always a blessing, especially at this time. In the plains the weather is very hot, around 35-38 degrees, and people are sweating. But here in the mountains with clouds, rainfall and even hailstorms, it feels amazing. I would definitely recommend people not to cancel their plans as everything is perfectly fine here."

Local Stakeholders Optimistic

Local tourism stakeholders welcomed the rainfall, saying it has benefits for both the environment and tourism. A travel agent in Kufri told ANI, "For the past three to four months, the weather had been dry, but now there has been a change and rainfall has started. This is good for tourists and also beneficial for the environment. There is no issue here and everything is going well. There is also no shortage of gas and tourists should not worry. We hope that with the change in weather more tourists will visit the region."

Tourism stakeholders in Kufri expressed optimism that the change in weather will enhance the overall tourist experience and could attract more visitors in the coming weeks. (ANI)