Telangana CM Revanth Reddy will release the first Rythu Bharosa instalment of Rs 3,590 crore to 70 lakh farmers on March 22. Two more instalments will follow, with a total of Rs 9,000 crore to be disbursed under the scheme.

Rythu Bharosa Fund Disbursal

The Telangana Government will release the first instalment of Rythu Bharosa funds on March 22. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will disburse the Rythu Bharosa funds from Narmetta in Siddipet district.

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According to an official release, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, and officials on the release of Rythu Bharosa scheme benefits and deposits in the farmers' bank accounts.

The CM will release Rs 3,590 crore and deposit the scheme benefit in the bank accounts of 70 lakh farmers who own up to one acre of land in the first instalment.

The second instalment of Rs 2650 crore Rythu Bharosa funds will be released 20 days after the first instalment. The third and final instalment of Rythu Bharosa funds will be released by the end of April, the release noted. Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the State Government will deposit a total of Rs 9000 crore Rythu Bharosa funds in three instalments directly in the farmers' accounts.

Musi River Rejuvenation Project

Earlier on Friday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stressed the need to rejuvenate the Musi River, saying the project was essential for the future of Hyderabad and was inspired by riverfront developments he studied in cities such as London, Singapore, and Ahmedabad.

The remarks came after Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited Managing Director EV Narasimha Reddy delivered a presentation outlining the need for revitalising the river and detailed plans for the proposed Gandhi Sarovar project, which will be developed as part of the initial phase of the Musi riverfront initiative.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said he had personally visited several international and domestic locations to study riverfront development models. "I have visited several places and rivers, including London, Singapore and Ahmedabad to study the rivers, including the Sabarmati River. Musi rejuvenation should be done," he said. Reddy also recalled the historical role played by the Nizam in safeguarding the city from floods, highlighting the development of major reservoirs following the devastating floods of 1908. "People might have different opinions on Nizam, but he did great things for the city. When thousands of people died in 1908 during floods, he called for tenders to control the floods. That day Visvesvaraya has given designs. Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar were built by the Nizam. These two are still serving drinking water to Hyderabad's citizens," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)