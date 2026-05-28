AIADMK leader SP Velumani asserts the party remains united despite internal tensions. He says the goal is to return to power in Tamil Nadu and denies leaders are jockeying for positions, stating differences have been resolved.

AIADMK united, not working for posts: Velumani Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore Airport, Velumani said he arrived in Coimbatore for the first time after assuming office as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. On a question about certain leaders seeking positions, SP Velumani said that "AIADMK is our lifeline and we are not moving for posts or positions."Stating that no one had worked in such a manner even before the elections, Velumani reaffirmed that Edappadi K Palaniswami continues to be the party's General Secretary. He further said that he and senior leader CV Shanmugam had placed certain demands before the leadership, and they were assured that the issues would be addressed one by one."Our goal is to lead the party back to the path of victory and ensure the return of an AIADMK government," he said. Stance on new govt and role as opposition Velumani accused certain media outlets and YouTube channels of spreading false narratives that party leaders had acted for positions. He maintained that AIADMK legislators extended support in the Assembly to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government only because the people had voted in its favour and on the basis of opposing the DMK.He further said that leaders from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had also clarified that they had not approached AIADMK seeking positions. Emphasising unity within the party, Velumani said he had spoken with CV Shanmugam earlier in the day and described their relationship as being like brothers. "There were differences of opinion, but they have now been resolved after meeting the General Secretary," added Velumani.Velumani said AIADMK, a party that has completed 50 years and ruled Tamil Nadu for 31 years, has witnessed several defeats in the past and would use the current setback as a stepping stone for future success. Responding to a question on whether AIADMK continues to support Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Velumani avoided a direct answer and said the new government should be given time to fulfil its election promises.He added that the opposition would strongly raise its voice in the Assembly if the government failed to deliver on issues concerning Tamil Nadu, including the development of Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris. Urges govt to control crime Velumani also expressed concern over rising crimes and increasing drug abuse in the state and urged the government to take immediate steps to control them.Velumani kept a stoic silence on the question regarding the chances of him becoming the district secretary of the AIADMK again. Factional petitions withdrawn Earlier on Wednesday, the SP Velumani-Shanmugam-led faction and the EPS factions withdrew their petitions related to the request for the appointment of a new AIADMK legislature party leader and chief whip. MLAs belonging to the faction led by SP Velumani and CV Shanmugam have officially withdrawn a letter previously submitted to Assembly Speaker JCD Prabakaran. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Former Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK leader SP Velumani on Thursday asserted that the AIADMK remains united and committed to bringing the party back to power in Tamil Nadu, amid ongoing internal tensions within the organisation.Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore Airport, Velumani said he arrived in Coimbatore for the first time after assuming office as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. On a question about certain leaders seeking positions, SP Velumani said that "AIADMK is our lifeline and we are not moving for posts or positions."Stating that no one had worked in such a manner even before the elections, Velumani reaffirmed that Edappadi K Palaniswami continues to be the party's General Secretary. He further said that he and senior leader CV Shanmugam had placed certain demands before the leadership, and they were assured that the issues would be addressed one by one."Our goal is to lead the party back to the path of victory and ensure the return of an AIADMK government," he said.Velumani accused certain media outlets and YouTube channels of spreading false narratives that party leaders had acted for positions. He maintained that AIADMK legislators extended support in the Assembly to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government only because the people had voted in its favour and on the basis of opposing the DMK.He further said that leaders from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had also clarified that they had not approached AIADMK seeking positions. Emphasising unity within the party, Velumani said he had spoken with CV Shanmugam earlier in the day and described their relationship as being like brothers. "There were differences of opinion, but they have now been resolved after meeting the General Secretary," added Velumani.Velumani said AIADMK, a party that has completed 50 years and ruled Tamil Nadu for 31 years, has witnessed several defeats in the past and would use the current setback as a stepping stone for future success. Responding to a question on whether AIADMK continues to support Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Velumani avoided a direct answer and said the new government should be given time to fulfil its election promises.He added that the opposition would strongly raise its voice in the Assembly if the government failed to deliver on issues concerning Tamil Nadu, including the development of Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris.Velumani also expressed concern over rising crimes and increasing drug abuse in the state and urged the government to take immediate steps to control them.Velumani kept a stoic silence on the question regarding the chances of him becoming the district secretary of the AIADMK again.Earlier on Wednesday, the SP Velumani-Shanmugam-led faction and the EPS factions withdrew their petitions related to the request for the appointment of a new AIADMK legislature party leader and chief whip. MLAs belonging to the faction led by SP Velumani and CV Shanmugam have officially withdrawn a letter previously submitted to Assembly Speaker JCD Prabakaran. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source