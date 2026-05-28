Launched in Gujarat, Bharat Taxi is the world's largest driver-owned mobility cooperative. It gives 100% of earnings to drivers, making them owners, boosting their monthly income by up to 30%, and reshaping the ride-hailing sector in India.

When the word "cooperative" is mentioned, it often brings to mind the milk revolution led by Amul. But today, a new digital movement is taking shape on the streets of Gujarat, one that is redefining mobility and ownership. Bharat Taxi is not just another app; it represents a powerful on-ground realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sahkar se Samriddhi". At its core are thousands of drivers who are no longer mere service providers but owners of the platform they operate on.

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A Driver-Owned Cooperative Model

Launched on February 5 by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the initiative stands as a compelling blend of technology and human dignity and has emerged as the world's largest driver-owned mobility cooperative, according to a release by the Gujarat CMO. Jayen Mehta, Chairman of Bharat Taxi and MD of Amul, described this as a structural shift in the sector. "By operationalising a driver-owned model, Bharat Taxi ensures that 100% of ride earnings go directly to the drivers. It is not just restoring dignity but also setting a global benchmark for cooperative-led growth in mobility", he noted.

Empowering Drivers, Boosting Incomes

For years, high commissions and income uncertainty have defined the mobility sector for drivers. Bharat Taxi is challenging the status quo. Built on a cooperative framework, the platform eliminates intermediaries and makes drivers direct stakeholders. The impact is already visible on the ground, as average monthly incomes for drivers have increased by an estimated 25% to 30% after joining the platform. Beyond numbers, this shift reflects greater financial stability and dignity for thousands of families transitioning away from traditional aggregator models, the release noted. The transformation in the lives of these drivers is well reflected in the experience of Praveen Thakor, a driver for the app. He shared, "Working with other platforms was no longer profitable. But after joining 'Bharat Taxi', we are getting excellent rates and a great response. By being part of this model, any driver can earn a handsome income and secure their family's future."

A 'Win-Win' for Passengers and Drivers

Bharat Taxi's impact extends well beyond driver incomes. It is also reshaping the passenger experience. Unlike private aggregators, where dynamic pricing often leads to fare fluctuations, Bharat Taxi has adopted a stable and transparent pricing model. As a result, passengers are paying up to 15% less on average, making daily commutes more predictable and affordable. Reflecting the ground reality of this 'win-win' model, Janak Barot said, "There is 'zero commission' here, and payments are credited directly to our accounts; we truly feel like owners. Against the Rs 30/km charged by other companies, we offer an affordable rate of Rs 17-18, making it highly beneficial for the customers too. As the cooperative expands in the future, we will also get access to benefits like pension and insurance."

Rapid Expansion and Grassroots Strategy

With over 6 lakh drivers nationwide, including 1 lakh in Gujarat alone, and 35 lakh+ app downloads, 'Bharat Taxi' is rapidly emerging as a strong national platform. Following its resounding success in Ahmedabad and Surat, Vadodara is now the company's next major hub for expansion. To further strengthen its grassroots presence, the company is deploying a 'Below the Line' (BTL) strategy, engaging directly with users in high footfall areas like IT parks, housing societies, and airports, establishing itself as a truly people-centric brand. Commenting on this expanding network and hassle-free onboarding, President of the Ahmedabad Rickshaw Chalak Ekta Union Ajay Kumar Gupta said, "Customers are highly attracted to the fact that this is 'India's own company' and it charges zero commission from the drivers. I appeal to all drivers to join this platform. The process is so simple that you receive approval within just 12 hours of uploading your documents directly on the app."

Enhanced Safety and Service Quality

A prime example of the perfect blend of safety and technology is its direct SOS integration with the Gujarat Police, acting as a 'safety shield' for both passengers and drivers. Furthermore, dedicated route connectivity to sacred pilgrimage sites like Somnath and Dwarkadhish has expanded Bharat Taxi beyond urban transport, making it a trusted companion for the devotees, according to a release. Additionally, to maintain exceptional service quality, over 10,000 drivers have received intensive training in digital literacy and soft skills. Its 'Integrated Transit System' in collaboration with the Metro, GSRTC, and the Airport Authority has transformed commuting in Gujarat into a truly seamless experience. (ANI)