An employee allegedly edited their payslip to inflate their 4 LPA salary to 7 LPA, a tactic that reportedly helped them secure a final offer of 12 LPA. The story, shared on Instagram, has sparked a viral debate about the ethics of the act versus corporate hiring practices that rely on salary history.

An employee allegedly altered his payslip to convert a 4LPA package into a Rs 12LPA offer, according to an Instagram post that went viral. Anmol Garg, an Instagram influencer, posted a screenshot of a message sent by an unidentified person, sparking the uproar. In order to get a better offer when changing employment, the individual stated in the message that he altered his payslip to inflate his yearly income from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

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The widely shared tweet claimed that the tactic was successful for him. The business allegedly offered the individual a compensation of Rs 8.5 lakh annually after he informed recruiters that he anticipated a 20% increase over his existing income. According to reports, he presented the offer letter in a subsequent job interview and ultimately obtained a final compensation amount of Rs 12 lakh per year.

The post's message said, "Bhaiyya maine payslip edit karwake 4 lakh ki salary ko 7 bana di... company ko bola 20% hike chahiye to jump... unhone 8.5 ka offer letter diya... ye offer letter dikhake maine ek aur company ka interview crack kiya aur finally 12 ka offer aaya hai."

Anmol Garg shared the screenshot and commented, "Bhagwaan sab dekh raha hai," implying that the claimed behaviour was wrong and raising ethical questions about it.

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However, the internet appeared deeply divided over the issue. While some users criticised the move as dishonest and fraudulent, others argued that companies themselves often underpay employees and rely too heavily on salary history while hiring.

Social Media Reacts

One user sarcastically commented, “This is so unethical! Please provide the editor number 🙂"

Another user questioned why previous salary should determine future pay, writing, “Meaning the company had the capacity to pay that salary for the same role. Then why should salary history be the reason for exploitation? Hence it should be mandatory for HR to never ask salary history and disclose they pay band during hiring process."

A third user defended the employee’s actions and said, “The cleared the interview and these people thought he was worth that much and so they offered it? why is it unfair when the industry isn’t fair to begin with?"

Some users blamed corporate culture itself. One comment read, “Nothing is wrong for private companies….for the pressure they give against salary."

Several users even celebrated the move. “This man is a LEGEND 🫡" wrote one commenter.