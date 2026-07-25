A viral video has sparked a debate on workplace standards after an employee's salary was deducted for taking emergency leave. The manager's justification, that she should have given two weeks' notice for the emergency, has drawn widespread criticism and discussion online.

Discussions on workplace standards have been rekindled by a video that has gone viral on social media. In it, a lady claims that her pay was cut because she took emergency leave. Many people have questioned whether some bosses have irrational expectations when workers encounter unanticipated circumstances after the video went popular on many platforms.

The employee in the widely shared video confronts her management after discovering that her pay was less than anticipated. She claims that after mandatory deductions like PF, she expected to get about Rs 75,000, but only Rs 69,000 had been transferred to her account.

The manager explains that the deduction was made because she had taken two "unapproved" leaves when she seeks for an explanation. The worker replies that the absences were caused by exigencies and that she had told her management on each occasions.

The conversation then takes an unexpected turn. The boss claims in the video that workers must give the firm at least two weeks' notice before taking a leave of absence. The woman wonders how anyone could be expected to prepare for an emergency weeks in advance. In response, the manager tells her that the business also had a "emergency" and advises her to discuss the issue with the HR division rather than quarrel.

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Internet Reacts

Since then, the conversation has gone viral on the internet, with many users denouncing what they saw as a rigid approach to emergency leave. According to a number of viewers, the manager's comments mirrored the inflexible workplace culture that workers frequently lament.

However, not everyone supported the employee's choice to share the exchange online. "Yes, the company is wrong to deduct two days' salary, but isn't it also wrong to record such minor issues and post them on social media?" a social media user said. Doesn't this raise concerns for her potential employer?

Many others spoke up for the worker, claiming that the manager's remarks were the true problem. One user noted, "Telling someone to plan an emergency two weeks in advance is peak corporate clowning."