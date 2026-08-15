AIMIM leader Waris Pathan hoisted the national flag in Mumbai on Independence Day but refused to sing 'Vande Mataram', citing religious reasons. He said he respects the song but his religion does not allow him to recite certain lines from it.

As the country celebrated its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan hoisted the national flag in Mumbai's Byculla area but said he would not sing 'Vande Mataram', citing religious reasons.

Waris Pathan on 'Vande Mataram'

Pathan participated in the Independence Day celebrations along with children from a madrasa in the Byculla area.

The Tricolour was hoisted during the programme, with the celebrations marking eight decades of India's independence. However, the absence of 'Vande Mataram' from the programme drew attention, with Pathan making it clear that he would not sing the national song.

Pathan said he respects 'Vande Mataram', but maintained that certain lines in the song are not permitted by his religion for him to recite. "I respect Vande Mataram, but there are some lines in the song which my religion does not allow me to say. That is why I will not say Vande Mataram even today," Pathan said.

The AIMIM leader's remarks came as Independence Day celebrations were being held across the country, with the national anthem and 'Vande Mataram' being sung at various programmes.

Pathan participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony and celebrated Independence Day with the madrasa students in Byculla. The event saw the national flag being hoisted as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Pathan's decision to participate in the flag-hoisting ceremony while declining to sing 'Vande Mataram' became the central point of his interaction with the media. Pathan stated that his refusal to sing the national song should not be interpreted as a lack of respect for it. He said he respected 'Vande Mataram' but could not recite certain portions because of his religious beliefs.

The issue of 'Vande Mataram' and its recitation has periodically been a subject of public and political debate in India, particularly around questions of religious beliefs and the interpretation of the song's lyrics.

AIMIM Chief's Objection

Earlier, AIMIM chief stated his objection to the passing of the Bill on Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) 2026. "When you sing 'Jana Gana Mana', what do you see in it? You see this country and its people. When you sing 'Vande Mataram', it involves the worship of gods and goddesses. Now, what will you say about those 'Mujahideen-e-Azadi' (freedom fighters) who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence? 'Jana Gana Mana' was written for the people. I believe Rajendra Prasad made a major mistake in 1950; he declared it the 'National Song' without any formal resolution, whereas a resolution should have been passed for it. The definition of 'National Song' is not provided anywhere... You (the Central Government) are violating Articles 25, 26, and 29 of the Constitution," he said.

PM Modi on 'Vande Mataram' at Red Fort

Meanwhile, the National Song 'Vande Mataram' was rendered for the first time during Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Saturday, marking a historic moment at the venue.

Calling the occasion historic, PM Modi said that after Independence, this was the first time that 'Vande Mataram' had echoed from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the August 15 celebrations.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, every heart is beating with the rhythm of Vande Mataram. Aaj har ghar Tiranga hai, har mann Tiranga hai."

"It is a historic day. After independence, this is the first time that 'Vande Mataram' has echoed from the ramparts of the Red Fort. For everyone present at this ceremony today, this is also a historic moment. For the first time since independence, 'Vande Mataram' is resounding at the Red Fort on August 15th," PM Modi said.PM Modi said that the National Song was resonating in every heart, while the Tricolour was flying in every home and dwelling in every mind."Today, we are all celebrating the 80th Independence Day. Today, the chant of 'Vande Mataram' resonates in every heart. Today, the Tricolour flies in every home and dwells in every mind; the nation is moving forward with enthusiasm and zeal, embracing new resolutions," he added. (ANI)