RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav took part in Independence Day celebrations in Patna. Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary hoisted the national flag at Gandhi Maidan, while PM Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took part in Independence Day celebrations at the party office in Bihar's Patna on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jan Shakti Janata Dal national president Tej Pratap Yadav hoisted the national flag in Patna on the occasion of Independence Day. Tej Pratap Yadav extended his greetings to people across the country and wished everyone, irrespective of religion or community, a happy Independence Day.

CM Samrat Choudhary Hoists National Flag

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary hoisted the National Flag at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

In a post on X, the Bihar Chief Minister, while sharing pictures of hoisting the flag at public servants' residences, declared that Independence Day reminds people of the sacrifices, penance, and martyrdom of freedom fighters, instilling patriotism, unity, and a new resolve in the hearts of countrymen. "On the sacred occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the national flag was hoisted and saluted at the public servants' residence today.This glorious national festival reminds us of the sacrifices, penance, and martyrdom of the freedom fighters, and instills patriotism, unity, and new resolve in the hearts of the countrymen. Jai Hind! Jai Mata ki Bharat!," said CM Samrat Choudhary.

PM Modi Extends Greetings to the Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the nation and paid tribute to the freedom fighters, remembering their sacrifice in the fight against colonial rule.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire the country as it works towards building a Viksit Bharat. PM Modi wished for India's growth journey to progress at a greater pace. "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat. Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come," the Prime Minister posted on X.

'Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat' Theme for 80th I-Day

India gained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. The 80th Independence Day celebrations are being held under the broader theme of 'Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047', placing India's youth at the centre of the country's development journey. The celebrations also marked PM Modi's 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort, a milestone in the country's political history. (ANI)