Bengaluru Customs seized 10.20 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 3.57 crore from a passenger from Bangkok. Separately, the DRI seized 104.9 kg of ganja in Bihar, arresting two. The DRI Lucknow unit seized drugs worth Rs 46.5 crore in a year.

Hydroponic Ganja Seized at Bengaluru Airport

In a major narcotics crackdown, the officials of Bengaluru Customs on Monday seized 10.20 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 3.57 crore, from a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

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The official added that the accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the Customs department, officers conducted a thorough inspection of the passenger's checked-in baggage and uncovered the concealed consignment. In a post on X, Bengaluru Customs wrote, "Major NDPS Seizure at Bengaluru Airport | 05.06.2026. Bengaluru Customs intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 10.20 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at ₹3.57 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage. The accused was arrested under the NDPS Act." https://x.com/blrcustoms/status/2063834531715789231

DRI Busts Ganja Racket in Bihar

In a separate incident from Bihar, the Ministry of Finance said on Sunday said that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 104.9 kg of ganja in Bihar and arrested two persons involved in its transportation under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

According to the ministry, the seizure was made on May 30 as part of DRI's ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and dismantle narcotics supply networks across the country.

The ministry's statement said that over the past year, the DRI's Lucknow Zonal Unit has seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth nearly Rs 46.5 crore in the illicit market in Bihar and arrested 31 people in connection with various cases. The seizures made during this period include 107.5 kg of charas, 1,277.81 kg of ganja, 18.92 kg of high-grade hydroponic weed, 6 kg of cocaine, 112.8 grams of heroin and 8,012 bottles of illegally diverted codeine-based cough syrup. (ANI)