A Gurgaon software engineer sparked an online debate over a job offer in Bengaluru that nearly doubles his salary to Rs 25 lakh. He is hesitant to relocate just before his wedding, as he currently lives rent-free.

A software engineer from Gurgaon has ignited an online debate after seeking advice on whether he should relocate to Bengaluru for a significantly higher-paying job just months before his wedding. The discussion, which gained traction on Reddit and social media, highlights the growing dilemma many professionals face when balancing career opportunities, personal commitments and rising living costs.

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The engineer explained that he currently works as a Software Development Engineer (SDE) in Gurgaon with a fixed annual salary of Rs 13 lakh. Since Gurgaon is his hometown, he lives with his family and does not have major expenses such as rent. Recently, however, he received a new offer from a Bengaluru-based company with a fixed compensation of Rs 25 lakh per annum, nearly double his current package.

In his post, the techie wrote, “I'm currently working as an SDE in Gurgaon and earning 13 LPA fixed. Gurgaon is also my hometown, so I'm living with my family and don't have major expenses like rent. Recently, I've received an offer for 25 LPA fixed in Bangalore.”

Check the viral post here:

He added, “One important factor is that I'm getting married in January, so I'm trying to evaluate whether relocating to Bangalore right before my wedding makes sense from both a financial and personal perspective.”

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The post quickly attracted responses from professionals who weighed the advantages and disadvantages of the move. Many users argued that Bengaluru's thriving technology ecosystem could provide stronger long-term career growth, better networking opportunities and improved prospects for future salary negotiations. Others cautioned that the city's high housing costs and relocation-related expenses could reduce the financial benefits of the salary jump.

One user advised, “Take that Bangalore job. That ctc will be better in negotiating your next switch.” Another commented, “Career wise I would suggest to take the better job anytime, even if you save less money.”

Several commenters also highlighted practical concerns. They estimated that rent, groceries, domestic help and transportation in Bengaluru could consume a substantial portion of the increased salary. Others noted that managing a relocation while simultaneously preparing for a wedding could add unnecessary stress.

The discussion reflects a broader trend among Indian professionals who are increasingly evaluating job offers based not only on headline salary figures but also on quality of life, cost of living, savings potential and long-term career growth. As India's major technology hubs continue to attract talent, the debate underscores a simple reality: a higher salary does not always translate into a proportionately better financial outcome.

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