A job seeker's story went viral after he risked a confirmed job offer to negotiate a higher salary. He delayed his acceptance to push for an additional Rs 12,000, a move described as a high-risk strategy. The post sparked a widespread online debate about salary negotiation tactics and financial priorities.

A job seeker’s unconventional approach to salary negotiation has gone viral after he shared how he risked losing a confirmed job offer in an attempt to secure a higher salary package. The story, which quickly gained traction online, has triggered a wider discussion about career negotiations, financial priorities, and how far candidates should push employers during the hiring process.

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The candidate revealed that he was offered a position but believed there was room for improvement in the compensation package. Instead of accepting immediately, he decided to take what many online users described as a high-risk approach by delaying his decision and pushing for an additional Rs 12,000 in salary.

The move has been compared to a “game of chicken” — a strategy where both sides wait to see who backs down first.

Check the viral post here:

A Risky Negotiation

According to the viral post, the candidate felt confident enough to test the employer’s flexibility. However, the strategy carried obvious risks. Employers could have withdrawn the offer altogether or moved on to another applicant.

Despite the uncertainty, the job seeker chose to negotiate further, hoping the company would agree to improve the compensation rather than restart the hiring process.

The story quickly resonated with professionals who have faced similar dilemmas when deciding whether to accept an offer or continue negotiating.

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Internet Divided On The Strategy

The post generated a flood of reactions across social media.

Some users applauded the candidate for knowing his worth and pushing for better compensation.

One user wrote: “If you don't negotiate, you'll never know what was possible.”

Another commented: “Companies negotiate all the time. Employees should too.”

Others felt the candidate unnecessarily risked a confirmed opportunity for a relatively small increase.

One reaction read: “Losing a job offer over Rs 12,000 would be a costly mistake.”

Another user remarked: “There’s a difference between confidence and overplaying your hand.”

Bigger Conversation About Salary Negotiations

The viral discussion has highlighted a common challenge faced by professionals during recruitment. While experts often encourage candidates to negotiate salaries, the extent of that negotiation depends on market demand, experience, and the candidate's leverage.

Many career professionals argue that thoughtful negotiation is a valuable skill, but it should be balanced against the risk of losing an opportunity altogether.

As the debate continues online, the story serves as a reminder that salary discussions are often as much about strategy and timing as they are about numbers. For many professionals, the question remains: how much risk is worth taking for a bigger paycheck?

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