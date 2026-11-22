A Royal Enfield Himalayan rider lost control after his motorcycle's front wheel began wobbling near a Pune flyover. Dashcam footage shows him skidding across the road and narrowly missing other two-wheelers. He reportedly suffered minor injuries.

A close call on a Pune road was captured on dashcam footage after a Royal Enfield Himalayan rider lost control of his motorcycle while overtaking near a flyover. The incident reportedly took place on November 21 at around 12:10 pm. The footage shows the motorcycle moving at speed when its front wheel suddenly begins shaking from side to side. Within seconds, the rider struggles to maintain control and crashes onto the road. Both the rider and the motorcycle slide several metres along the left lane, narrowly avoiding a scooter and another motorcyclist travelling nearby.

Motorcycle Skids Across Road, Commuters Escape Close Call

According to the available details, the motorcycle's front wheel reportedly began wobbling after the rider encountered an uneven patch of asphalt. The sudden movement caused him to lose control, sending both him and the bike sliding across the road. The incident could have resulted in a much more serious collision, as other two-wheelers were travelling close by. However, the scooter rider and another motorcyclist narrowly escaped being hit during the crash. The rider reportedly sustained minor injuries, with his helmet playing a crucial role in protecting him during the fall.

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Dashcam Driver, Commuters Rush To Help

The dashcam footage also captures the moments after the crash, as the driver recording the incident and other commuters stop to help the fallen rider. The incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by uneven road surfaces, particularly for two-wheeler riders travelling at higher speeds. Sudden changes in road conditions can cause motorcycles to become unstable, increasing the risk of serious accidents. The incident also serves as a reminder for motorists to maintain safe speeds, remain alert while overtaking and watch out for damaged or uneven stretches of road.