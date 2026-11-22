DRI officials seized 25 gold biscuits worth Rs 3.83 crore hidden in a secret compartment of a Kia Seltos in Bhubaneswar. Two occupants were arrested as investigators probe an interstate smuggling network linking Kolkata and Hyderabad.

In a major crackdown on interstate gold smuggling, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 25 gold biscuits weighing 2.98 kg and valued at approximately ₹3.83 crore from a Kia Seltos SUV travelling from Kolkata to Hyderabad. Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted the vehicle while it was passing through Bhubaneswar on November 20. A detailed inspection of the SUV led to the discovery of a specially designed hidden compartment, which was allegedly used to conceal the smuggled gold and evade routine checks. Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested during the operation.

Gold Biscuits Found Hidden Behind Rear Tail Lamp

During the search, officers discovered a secret cavity fabricated behind the vehicle's rear tail lamp assembly. Inside the compartment, they recovered three packets wrapped in brown tape containing 25 bars of 24-karat gold. Some of the biscuits reportedly carried foreign markings, while the markings on others appeared to have been erased. The unusual concealment method had reportedly been designed to avoid detection during regular highway inspections. Following the recovery, the DRI seized both the gold and the Kia Seltos SUV under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

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DRI Probes Interstate Gold Smuggling Network

Following the arrests, investigators have begun tracing the forward and backward linkages of the suspected smuggling network. Officials are attempting to establish where the foreign-origin gold was sourced in Kolkata and identify the intended recipients in Hyderabad. The investigation is also expected to examine the possible involvement of other individuals in the interstate operation. The seizure marks a significant development in the crackdown on illegal bullion movement, with authorities continuing their efforts to identify the wider network behind the alleged smuggling operation.