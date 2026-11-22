The CAQM's 2026 report card reveals significant failures in pollution control across Delhi and neighboring states, noting zero progress on green crematoriums and major gaps in industrial inspections, waste management, and public infrastructure.

CAQM Evaluates Delhi and Neighboring States on Air Pollution Control

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has begun assessing and ranking Delhi and neighbouring states on their performance in implementing measures to combat air pollution, with its 2026 report card covering progress up to October and highlighting significant gaps across several key areas, including industrial inspections, waste management, public transport and pollution-monitoring infrastructure.

According to the State Action Plan-2026 report card, none of the four states and Delhi have established the targeted number of green crematoriums. Against a combined target of 421 green crematoriums across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the achievement stood at zero as of October 31.

The report card has been prepared based on progress recorded up to October 2026. The final report card for the year is scheduled to be released in January 2027, giving the states and the Delhi government an opportunity to improve their performance by accelerating the implementation of pollution-control measures during the remaining period of the year.

The CAQM has classified performance of 100 per cent as satisfactory, achievement between 75 per cent and less than 100 per cent as needing improvement, and progress below 75 per cent as unsatisfactory. Among the key areas flagged, industrial inspections recorded particularly poor progress in three states. Against a combined annual target of 11,607 inspections in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, only 2,584 inspections had been completed by October 31, leaving a gap of 9,023.

Delhi exceeded its target, conducting 1,609 inspections against 979. However, Haryana completed only 177 of its 3,865 targeted inspections, while Rajasthan recorded 68 against 2,974 and Uttar Pradesh 730 against 3,789.

Progress in the installation of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) also remained uneven. Delhi achieved its target of 19 stations, while Uttar Pradesh completed 22 of its 25 targeted installations. Rajasthan installed three against a target of five, whereas Haryana reported no achievement against its target of 23 stations.

In construction and demolition (C&D) waste management, the four jurisdictions had a combined target of processing capacity of 1,565 tonnes per day, against which 1,350 tonnes per day had been achieved. Delhi and Rajasthan met their respective targets, while Uttar Pradesh achieved 300 tonnes per day against 400 and Haryana reported no progress against its target of 115 tonnes per day.

The offtake of processed C&D waste by government and private agencies also remained a major concern. Against a combined target of 32.22 lakh metric tonnes, the achievement stood at around 11.92 lakh metric tonnes, leaving a gap of over 20.30 lakh metric tonnes.

Under municipal solid waste management, the four states and Delhi together targeted the augmentation of 14 processing plants, but only five had been completed. The planned additional processing capacity of 8,447.76 tonnes per day had reached 2,256 tonnes per day, leaving a gap of 6,191.76 tonnes per day.

The report also assessed the liquidation of legacy waste at identified landfill sites. Against a combined target of 156.67 lakh metric tonnes, 90.49 lakh metric tonnes had been processed, leaving 66.18 lakh metric tonnes to be addressed. In the vehicular pollution category, augmentation of city bus services remained below target. Against a combined target of 3,645 buses, 1,893 had been added by October 31.

Parking infrastructure also showed significant shortfalls. Of the 385 parking lots targeted across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, only 49 had been developed. The deployment of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems at petrol pumps had not started in any of the three states covered under this measure.

The report, however, recorded satisfactory progress in several measures, including inspections of diesel generator sets, last-mile connectivity, and augmentation of electric vehicle charging stations. Under paddy stubble management, the number of functional crop residue management (CRM) machines exceeded the combined target.