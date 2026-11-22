The Tamil Nadu HRCE Department has petitioned the Supreme Court to review its interim order allowing the Karthigai Deepam ritual on Thiruparankundram Hill, pending final adjudication on the long-standing legal dispute scheduled for 2027.

Tamil Nadu Government Files Petition in Supreme Court Over Deepam Ritual

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Tamil Nadu government’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HRCE) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, asking to review a one-time interim arrangement for lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 24. Earlier on Friday, the apex court permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in a temporary arrangement, subject to safeguards prescribed by the court.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi clarified that the interim arrangement should not be construed as an endorsement of the Madras High Court’s judgment or its findings. It said the validity of the Madras High Court’s January 6 judgment would be independently examined by the Supreme Court when the matter is heard in the second week of January 2027. The one-time permission for lighting the lamp on November 24 has been granted only because the larger legal dispute remains pending and requires adjudication. The court expressly left all questions arising in the proceedings open for consideration by it.

The Court has directed that the ritual be performed by a restricted team organised by the temple administration. The Madurai District Collector will decide the size and composition of the team in consultation with the temple Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Madurai Police Commissioner. The Collector will also supervise the arrangements. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar hinted at approaching the Supreme Court when he said, "We are discussing with the legal experts on the next step. Definitely, once a decision is made, we'll let you know. We need some time—we only got the order late in the evening. We are discussing it."

The recent dispute arose in November 2025, when authorities refused permission for the ritual at the hilltop location, citing its proximity to the dargah and possible law-and-order concerns. It became an issue of contention between the then DMK government in Tamil Nadu and the BJP. In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, observing that the pillar was situated more than 50 metres from the dargah. A division bench upheld the direction on January 6, 2026, while requiring the temple administration to conduct the ritual in consultation with the ASI and the police, in view of the site's heritage status. (ANI)