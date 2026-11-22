Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav pledged to reopen closed Abhinav schools and provide fixed-rate electricity and market support to weavers, aiming to boost the Uttar Pradesh economy ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav Promises to Reopen Closed Schools If SP Wins UP Polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday promised that schools shut down over the past decade under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would be reopened if his party returns to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, the SP chief accused the ruling government of neglecting Abhinav Schools, which were established as model educational institutions during the Samajwadi Party's tenure. Yadav said that the model school initiative was initially launched in Saifai and Lucknow but failed to make further progress under the present government, alleging that the institutions had instead deteriorated over the past decade. "These are children from the Abhinav School, which was set up as a model school under the Samajwadi Party government. The first school was built in Saifai and Lucknow. The school did not progress beyond what it had achieved under the Samajwadi government; instead, it was allowed to deteriorate. Ten years of government have destroyed the school. It is understandable to feel resentment toward Saifai. Some colleagues have made opposing Saifai a habit," he said.

He further emphasised, "Today, we have given the children a school. The schools that have been shut down will be reopened when the Samajwadi Party forms a government."

The SP chief also announced proposals aimed at supporting the weaver community, promising electricity at fixed rates, improved market facilities, access to raw materials and free medical treatment. He said the measures were necessary to support the livelihood of weavers and strengthen their contribution to the state's economy. "Electricity will be made available to our weaver brothers at a fixed rate. If a Samajwadi government is formed, electricity will be provided to them at a fixed rate just like that. Not only electricity, but also market facilities, raw materials, and free medical treatment in hospitals, keeping their health in mind, we will provide all these facilities to our weaver brothers because they are essential to our economy," he said.

Yadav's remarks come as political parties have intensified their organisational activities and preparations ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly constituencies and is expected to witness a contest involving the BJP, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in the 2027 elections, with political parties working to strengthen their organisational networks and reach out to different sections of voters. (ANI)