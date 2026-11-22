Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has accused the CM of spending Rs 100 crore on his residence renovation despite state drought, neglecting the financial demands of ASHA and Anganwadi workers protesting in Bengaluru.

Vijayendra Alleges 100 Crore Spent On CM Residence Amid Drought

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Sunday reiterated his allegations that Rs 100 crore had been spent on the renovation and beautification of the Chief Minister's official residence, while flagging the demands of the Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Vijayendra alleged that Rs 100 crore had been spent on the embellishment and renovation of the Chief Minister’s residence at a time when the state is facing drought and financial distress. He said the expenditure raises serious questions about the Chief Minister’s sincerity and commitment to public service.

“Had the Chief Minister genuinely believed in the spirit of public service, he would not have spent such a huge amount on the beautification of his residence. While the demands of Anganwadi and ASHA workers remain unaddressed, spending money on political appointments reflects the misplaced priorities of the government,” he said.

He strongly criticised the Congress government for allegedly citing financial constraints to deny an increase in the honorarium of ASHA workers, while spending hundreds of crores of rupees on committees, appointments to boards and corporations, and other measures aimed at accommodating Congress party workers. He said this was not public service but an abuse of taxpayers’ money for political purposes.

He said that the Congress government, which has been in power for the past three-and-a-half years, has failed to even fill potholes on roads across the state. It has failed to allocate funds for development works and release grants for the development of legislators’ constituencies. Yet, the Chief Minister continues to portray the government’s achievements through advertisements, attempting to cover up administrative failures with what Vijayendra described as a political drama.

He said that the government has appointed Guarantee Implementation Committee chairpersons in every Assembly constituency and accorded them Cabinet rank, thereby burdening taxpayers. In addition, the decision to establish a Bharat Jodo Implementation Committee and allocate Rs 35 crore towards it clearly reflects the government's priorities. “At a time when the state is facing severe drought and financial distress, what is the need for such committees? Is this nothing but an attempt to create rehabilitation centres for Congress workers? To protect the Chief Minister’s position, legislators are being accommodated in boards and corporations and given Cabinet rank, resulting in the misuse of public money,” Vijayendra alleged.

He added that the ASHA workers have been tirelessly engaged in delivering healthcare services to the people, often leaving aside their own family responsibilities. Thousands of ASHA workers are protesting in Bengaluru demanding fulfilment of their legitimate demands, and the protest has entered its seventh day. Despite being aware of their hardships, the government has shown indifference towards their demand for an increase in honorarium.

Ahead of the Hiriyur by-election, the Chief Minister’s statement asking people to boycott BJP workers if they come to their doorsteps reflects his arrogant attitude, Vijayendra said. The results of the recent Legislative Council elections in all four constituencies are evidence of growing public dissatisfaction with the Congress government. In the elections held across four Legislative Council constituencies covering 135 Assembly segments, voters have delivered a fitting lesson to the Congress. He expressed confidence that the NDA candidate would win the Hiriyur by-election as well, thereby delivering another strong message to the Congress government.

Discussions have been held with JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, along with party leaders, regarding fielding a consensus candidate jointly by the BJP and JD(S) in the Hiriyur by-election. Both parties will formulate a strategy with the objective of ensuring the victory of the NDA candidate. The final decision on the candidate and the election strategy will be taken after discussions at the national level, Vijayendra said.

On Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar offered BY Vijayendra the opportunity to form an inquiry committee to investigate his allegations of Rs 100 crores spent on the renovation of the CM's new official residence, Ganga. Hitting back at Vijayendra, DK Shivakumar said that he can include whichever MLA he wants and conduct an inquiry into the renovation expenses of his official residence. Speaking to reporters in Hiriyur, the Chief Minister said, "Let an inquiry team be formed under Vijayendra's chairmanship. Whoever he says. Let JD(S) people also be included; let them themselves enquire. After that, let the report be placed in the Assembly and discussed. BY Vijayendra can include whoever he wants in his team in two days, any MLA he chooses, conduct the inquiry, and then give a report to the Assembly."

Hiriyur is set to hold by-elections after State Minister and Congress MLA D Sudhakar in May 2026. (ANI)