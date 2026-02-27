Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand celebrated Holi after the Allahabad HC stayed his arrest in a POCSO case. His disciples celebrated the order, and the Shankaracharya reiterated his stance that the case against him is fabricated.

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand celebrated Holi with flowers at Jyotish Vidyapeeth and extended his greetings on the occasion, following the Allahabad High Court's stay order on his arrest earlier today.

Additionally, the Batuks (young disciples) of the monastery took the Shankaracharya's blessings while raising slogans of "Gau Hamari Mata Hai" (The Cow is our Mother) and "Shankaracharya Ki Jai" (Victory to the Shankaracharya).

Disciples Welcome Court Order

Speaking to ANI, a disciple of Shankaracharya welcomed the High Court's order, calling it a victory of righteousness and extended cooperation for the legal proceedings.

"We were saying this from the beginning that those students never studied here and had no contact with Shankracharya. The same was appealed in the court, which then put a stay on the arrest. We will cooperate with the court completely. The decision of the High Court has reaffirmed that justice prevails and we have always had full faith in the court...," he said.

Shankaracharya Reiterates Case is Fabricated

Earlier in the day, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand also welcomed the Allahabad High Court's order staying his arrest and in connection with the POCSO case, stating that the court agreed with their appeal.

The High Court, while staying the arrest of Shankracharya and his disciple Pratyakchaitanya Mukundanand Giri, has reserved its order on their anticipatory bail application, earlier today.

Addressing a press conference following the verdict, the Shankracharya reiterated his stance that the case is fabricated and stated that the court's judgement reaffirms the same. "Our counsel informed that the court has stayed our arrest after listening to both sides during the hearing. Our appeal was that the case is fabricated. Surely the judge found substance in our appeal, and so he gave the verdict. That is why we were saying from the beginning to present the truth in the court, and the verdict affirms that the court agrees this case has been false," he said.

"We had always hoped for justice. But given the circumstances these days, trust has become a risky affair. But we were ready to present our side before the bench. We had believed that someone, somewhere, would not be biased and would fight for the truth," he added. (ANI)