Delhi CM Rekha Gupta claims Arvind Kejriwal is guilty of crimes against the people regarding the liquor scam. She stated the lower court's verdict is not a 'clean chit' but a part of a larger legal process and questioned the AAP chief's actions.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday stated that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was guilty of the crimes against the people. According to a press release issued by the CMO, the lower court's verdict in the alleged liquor scam case that surfaced during his tenure is not the ultimate truth, but merely a part of the legal process. The truth will be revealed, so Kejriwal should not shed crocodile tears, she said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Clean Chit' Claim Misleading: Delhi CM

The Chief Minister clearly stated that we fully respect the judiciary and respect the decisions of the courts. "Calling this verdict a 'clean chit' is misleading the public, he said that the court cited 'lack of evidence' in its order. Lack of sufficient evidence and complete innocence are two different things. The legal process has not yet been completed, and the case may go to the High Court," Gupta said.

Questions Raised Over Scrapped Liquor Policy

The Chief Minister said she wanted to raise some direct questions that the people of Delhi deserve answers to. She questioned why the liquor policy was so brilliant and revenue-boosting, so why was it withdrawn as soon as the investigation began? Why was the new policy cancelled and a U-turn taken on the old policy? If the policy had no flaws, why was it not continued?

The Chief Minister questioned why the wholesale profit was increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent. "Who benefited from this? Why were such changes made to the licensing structure that raise serious questions? The former Chief Minister should answer the circumstances under which these changes were made and who their real beneficiaries were," the release read.

Suspicion Over Destroyed Digital Evidence

Gupta said that during the investigation, it also came to light that 160 to 170 mobile phones were replaced over a period of approximately 200 days. "Why was there a need to replace such a large number of phones? Why were questions raised about digital records? If there was nothing to hide, why did such circumstances arise? All of this raises serious suspicions," she said.

CM Cites Previous Court Orders, CAG Report

The Chief Minister stated that the Supreme Court had previously cited prima facie evidence of large-scale financial transactions in its orders. Similarly, the Delhi High Court had also considered the matter serious. Rekha Gupta further stated that the CAG report revealed potential revenue losses of thousands of crores of rupees. "This money belongs to the people of Delhi. Public trust is the greatest asset of any government. If that trust has been breached, accountability must be fixed," she said.

Kejriwal Accused of Evading Investigation

The Chief Minister asked If someone claims to be staunchly honest, why are there allegations of evading investigations? Why were there reports of ignoring summons? "A staunchly honest leader does not shy away from questions, but faces them and answers them," she remarked.

'Truth Will Emerge,' Says Gupta

"He stated that the people of Delhi have already given their political verdict. Now, the judicial process will proceed. The higher courts will re-examine the evidence, and the facts will emerge. We have full faith in the judicial system," she added.

The Chief Minister stated bluntly that respecting the law is everyone's responsibility, but no one is above accountability. The truth will emerge, and the final verdict is still pending, a release added. (ANI)