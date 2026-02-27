The 57th IIMC Convocation, the first since it became a deemed university, was attended by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced new fellowships. 509 students were awarded diplomas at the New Delhi campus event.

The 57th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Deemed to be University, was held on Friday at its New Delhi campus. This is the first convocation of a batch graduating after IIMC attained deemed-to-be-university status in January 2024. The Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan, graced the occasion and laid the foundation stone for a new academic block, marking a major infrastructure expansion at the institute, according to a release.

Vice President's Address on Media's Responsibility

Addressing the 57th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, said that journalists must not ignore challenges, but it must equally highlight progress and nation-building efforts.

Speaking to graduating students, he noted that communicators shape aspirations, amplify national priorities and craft narratives that inspire progress. He emphasised that creativity is not merely a commercial tool, but a catalyst for transformation and social change.

The Vice President underlined that while technology, platforms and media will continue to evolve, the core values of journalism and communication accuracy, fairness, integrity and accountability must remain non-negotiable. He urged graduates to uphold purpose-driven communication and contribute towards building a confident and inclusive India.

New Initiatives and Future Plans

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & IT and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said IIMC is one of India's premier institutions with a high placement rate and graduates widely sought after in the media industry, according to the release.

He announced that from the next academic session, IIMC will introduce a Fellowship Programme for journalists to enable specialisation in areas such as technology, economy and strategy, enhancing research and domain expertise.

The Minister also highlighted the establishment of an incubator at IIMC and appreciated innovative startups, including one transforming Indian folk tales into technology-driven storytelling formats. He further underlined the importance of Gen Bharat in shaping India's future trajectory.

Graduation Ceremony Highlights

At the ceremony, 509 students from nine PG Diploma programmes across six campuses were awarded diplomas. A total of 35 medals, including 23 with cash prizes, were presented to toppers. IIMC currently runs eight PG Diploma programmes and several MA programmes, with three new MA courses to be introduced from 2026-27. (ANI)