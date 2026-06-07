RJD workers are guarding Rabri Devi's residence after the Bihar govt withdrew security. In protest, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav have returned their entire security cover, accusing the government of targeting them.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers have stationed themselves at the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, guarding the premises amid controversy over the withdrawal of security for her, Lalu Prasad Yadav. An RJD worker said the party is prepared to remain on duty round the clock, asserting that the people of Bihar stand with the Yadav family. "The people of Bihar stand with them. We are prepared to stay here around the clock," he told ANI.

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Yadav Family Returns Security in Protest

Earlier on Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav had also decided to return his entire security cover on Saturday, mirroring similar actions taken by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. Speaking to ANI, party leader Shakti Yadav accused the Bihar government of deliberately targeting the Yadav family and attempting to humiliate some of Bihar's most prominent political leaders. "Tejashwi Yadav ji has returned all his security. Take the security away. No security is needed... whatever security he had, he has announced to return it all. He will walk without security," he said.

According to him, the decision followed Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's move to send away the security personnel stationed outside their residence after the government's revised security arrangements.

Row Over Vacating Official Residence

Earlier, Former Chief Ministers Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav, following a Bihar government order withdrawing their Z-plus security cover, sent away all the remaining security personnel stationed outside their 10 Circular Road residence in Patna, removing the staff who had come as part of their updated security protocol.

The development comes after the Bihar government asked Rabri Devi to vacate 10 Circular Road, which has now been allotted to Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Ram. The state government's notice said that Rabri Devi had previously been allotted an alternative government accommodation at Hardinge Road in her capacity as Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, but had not yet moved.

Rabri Devi had resisted the move, saying, "They can call the force to vacate the place, but I will not vacate the place." The bungalow at 10 Circular Road has long been associated with the family of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Rabri Devi served as Bihar's Chief Minister from the residence during her tenure in office, and the premises have remained a significant political address for the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The Bihar government has given the Lalu family a 15-day deadline to vacate the official residence, requiring them to leave by mid-June. (ANI)