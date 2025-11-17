RJD leader Sadhu Yadav backed his niece Rohini Acharya after she quit politics, accusing brother Tejashwi Yadav's aides of humiliation. Rohini claimed she was abused and decided to 'disown' her family, while Sadhu called the aides 'outsiders'.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi's brother Sadhu Yadav backed his niece Rohini Acharya amid the stir in the family, and calling RJD MP Sanjay Yadav and Rameez "outsiders," he said that Rohini has the right to raise objections against them.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, has decided to quit politics and "disown" the family, accusing her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, and his close aides, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, for asking her to leave. She said that she was "humiliated, abuses were hurled, shoes were raised to kill her."

Sadhu Yadav Backs Niece, Slams 'Outsiders'

Speaking to ANI, Sadhu Yadav said that Rohini should have "thrown out" the persons who forced her to leave. He said, "What is right and what is wrong will be investigated. If someone has said what she claims, then it is wrong. She is the daughter of the family, and also older than most. If anyone has said anything wrong to her, they are wrong. She has the right to decide whatever she wants to. Who is stopping her? I don't want to name anyone."

"If you are staying in my house, will you not live according to me? If you do not live according to me, you will be thrown out. It is Rohini's house too. Her parents and siblings are all living there. She has the right to, and she should have rightfully thrown out the person who forced her to leave. Rohini has the right to raise objections against an outsider living in her house," Rabri Devi's brother said.

Rohini Recounts Family Feud

Amid the row, on Sunday, Rohini Acharya recounted the events that took place during the family feud following Mahagathbandhan's crushing defeat in the Bihar elections. She also emphasised that she has the blessings of her parents, Lalu and Rabri Devi.

Asserting that she "hasn't lied about any of the events" that occurred during the family dispute, as indicated by details she shared on X, Acharya said her father has consistently supported her. "Whatever I had to say, I have said on my social media. I have not lied about anything that happened. Rohini jo bolti hai sach bolti hai (Whatever Rohini says is the truth). You may go and ask all of this to Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, Rachel Yadav, and Rameez. My father has always been by my side. My parents and my sisters were crying for me yesterday. I am blessed to have parents like them," Acharya told reporters.

"I feel fortunate to have parents like mine. In a family, why is it that only daughters are expected to make sacrifices, especially when there are brothers? When questions were asked of the brothers, they told me to go to my in-laws' house. As a result, I have decided to disown my brother," she added.

Political Fallout for RJD

The RJD performed poorly in the Bihar assembly polls, securing just 25 seats despite contesting on more than 140 seats in the 243-member state assembly. Amid a debacle in polls and Rohini's exit from the party, Lalu Yadav's dynasty and hold in Bihar politics look shaken at the moment. (ANI)