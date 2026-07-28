Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Garhwal has caused the Ganga River to swell in Rishikesh, flowing 50 cm below the danger mark. Authorities, including the SDRF, are on high alert, asking people to vacate riverbanks due to the dangerous currents.

Ganga Swells in Rishikesh, Authorities Issue Alert

Continuous rainfall in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand's Garhwal division has now started impacting the Ganga River in Rishikesh. At Triveni Ghat, the Ganga is flowing with a strong current. According to officials of the Central Water Commission in Rishikesh, although the river is in spate, its water level is still around 50 centimetres below the warning mark.

In view of the rising water level, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Jal Police, and the Disaster Relief Team jointly appealed to devotees, local residents, and tourists at all major ghats in Rishikesh, Muni Ki Reti, and Laxman Jhula to immediately vacate the riverbanks and move to safer locations. Using loudhailers, officials warned that continuous rainfall has caused the Ganga's water level to rise rapidly, making the river's flow extremely swift and dangerous. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies are maintaining constant surveillance at the ghats and have urged people to strictly follow the administration's advisories, avoid venturing near the river, and immediately inform the control room or disaster response teams in case of any emergency.

Police on High Alert, Patrolling Vulnerable Areas

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said that the Dehradun Police has been placed on high alert in view of the continuous heavy rainfall across Dehradun and the hill districts. He added that he is personally monitoring the situation to ensure a swift response to any emergency. Police teams have been deployed across all police station jurisdictions and are carrying out continuous patrols at vulnerable and sensitive locations.

Since last night, personnel have been patrolling riverbanks, streams, and other flood-prone areas, using loudhailers to alert residents and advise them to stay away from rivers and seasonal streams due to the rising water levels. People living in vulnerable areas along riverbanks are also being shifted to safer locations as a precautionary measure. Additionally, following the release of water from the Srinagar Dam, which has led to a rise in the water level of the Ganga in the Rishikesh area, police teams are continuously patrolling the Ganga ghats, warning people against venturing near the river and urging them to follow safety advisories.

Officials on Ground Urge Caution

Additional Sub-Inspector, SDRF, Mahavir Chauhan said that the Ganga River is flowing only approximately 50 centimetres below the danger mark. He added that the Jal Police, SDRF, and Disaster Relief personnel have been deployed for the rescue and relief operations. The teams are constantly making announcements to ensure the safety of everyone.

"The current situation in Rishikesh is that the water level of the Ganga River is flowing approximately 50 centimetres below the danger mark. We are continuously making public announcements here at the ghats (riverbanks). We are informing and warning all the devotees and visitors. Our team, including Jal Police (Water Police), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), and the Disaster Relief personnel, has been deployed here for rescue and monitoring operations. We are constantly making announcements to keep everyone safe," he said.

Disaster Relief Team, Naveen Uniyal, Head Constable, said that the water released from the Tehri Dam added to the rise in water level of Ganga River, emphasising that there is a strong possibility that the water level may rise further.

"We have received information that water is scheduled to be released from the Tehri Dam starting last night. As you can see, continuous rainfall is occurring. The water level of the river was already rising, and with a substantial amount of water released from the Tehri Dam, the water level has increased significantly. Right now, the Ganga River is flowing just about 50 centimetres below the danger warning mark. There is a strong possibility that the water level will rise further," he said.

Advising against unnecessary travel, Uniyal urged everyone to take special care of the children, warning against swimming or bathing in the Ganga River right now. He said that the rescue and relief teams are using megaphones to inform and alert everyone not to go near riverbanks.

"We have received instructions to continuously patrol the ghats (riverbanks) and keep alerting the people living near or visiting the riverbank. We are also continuously making announcements using megaphones to inform and alert everyone to minimise going near the riverbank. We are repeatedly warning those residing along the river banks that due to persistent rainfall in the mountains, they must stay vigilant and cautious. Do not venture close to the riverbank, and take special care of children. Children should not attempt to go towards Ganga unnecessarily for bathing or swimming," he said. (ANI)