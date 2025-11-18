Union Minister Kiren Rijiju claims Congress leaders blame Rahul Gandhi for the party's debacle, saying his opposition to the electoral roll revision (SIR) backfired. Rahul alleges the exercise is for 'voter deletion' to favour the BJP.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday claimed that Congress leaders are saying that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi "led to the debacle of the party" by questioning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Kiren Rijiju claimed that even Congress leaders want the SIR of the electoral rolls. "SIR is not an issue, and the majority of the Congress leaders are saying that by raising the issue of SIR, Rahul Gandhi led to the debacle of the Congress party. Everyone wants SIR as it is for the benefit of the genuine voters," Kiren Rijiju said.

Rahul Gandhi has led a campaign against SIR, alleging that the exercise is aimed at "voter deletion," particularly those voter who comes from marginalised communities. He has accused the Election Commission of favouring the BJP through this exercise.

EC Launches Second Phase of SIR

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has launched the second phase of SIR after completing the first phase in Bihar. The states and UTs included in the second phase are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

Congress Accuses EC of Complicity, BJP of 'Vote Chori'

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Election Commission's conduct during the SIR process has been "deeply disappointing" and BJP is attempting to weaponise the SIR process for "Vote Chori."

In a post on X, Kharge said that the party held a comprehensive strategy review with AICC general secretaries, AICC in-charges, PCCs, CLPs, and AICC secretaries from the states and UTs where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is underway.

"The Congress Party is unequivocally committed to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral rolls. At a time when public confidence in democratic institutions is already strained, the Election Commission's conduct during the SIR process has been deeply disappointing," the Congress president said.

"It must immediately demonstrate that it is not operating under the BJP's shadow and it remembers its Constitutional oath and allegiance to the people of India, not to any ruling party. We firmly believe that the BJP is attempting to weaponise the SIR process for Vote Chori. And if the EC chooses to look the other way, that failure is not just administrative - it becomes a complicity of silence," he added.

The Congress, along with other parties in the Mahagathbandhan, received a severe drubbing in the Bihar assembly polls. The party could win only six seats, despite contesting on 61 seats. (ANI)