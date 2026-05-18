A viral video shows a rhino aggressively attacking a safari jeep. The animal charged the vehicle and attempted to lift it with its horn, causing panic among the tourists. The driver managed to maneuver the jeep to safety, and no one was injured.

A shocking wildlife video showing a rhino aggressively attacking a safari jeep has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers stunned and sparking fresh discussions about safety during jungle safaris. The dramatic clip captures the tense moment when the massive animal approaches a vehicle carrying tourists and appears to attempt lifting it with its horn, triggering panic among passengers.

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The now-viral footage reportedly shows the rhino charging toward the open safari jeep while tourists sit frozen in fear. Within seconds, the animal moves dangerously close to the vehicle and tries to push or lift it using its horn. Passengers can be heard screaming as the jeep rocks during the frightening encounter. The driver, however, manages to maintain control and eventually moves the vehicle away from the animal’s path.

The incident has generated massive attention online, with thousands of users sharing the clip across X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Many social media users described the visuals as “terrifying,” while others called it a reminder of how unpredictable wild animals can be in their natural habitats. Wildlife enthusiasts also pointed out that such encounters highlight the importance of maintaining safe distances from animals during safaris.

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Several users praised the safari driver for reacting calmly under pressure and preventing what could have turned into a major tragedy. Others questioned whether the jeep may have unknowingly ventured too close to the rhino, causing the animal to feel threatened or defensive. Experts often note that rhinos can display aggressive behaviour when they sense danger, especially if startled by nearby movement or noise.

The clip has once again triggered debate around wildlife tourism practices in India and abroad. Conservationists frequently urge tourists to follow strict safari guidelines, avoid loud noises, and respect animal boundaries to reduce the risk of dangerous encounters. Forest officials in several national parks have repeatedly warned visitors against attempting close-up videos or photographs that may disturb animals.

Rhinos are among the most powerful wild animals and are known for their sudden bursts of speed despite their enormous size. Wildlife experts say vehicles inside forest reserves should always maintain caution, particularly around territorial animals. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the viral incident, and the tourists managed to escape safely after the terrifying close shave.

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