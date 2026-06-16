The father of the RG Kar Hospital victim welcomed the HC's decision for a new CBI SIT after the previous team was slammed for its probe. A new CBI team visited the hospital as the state health minister alleged destruction of evidence.

Father Welcomes New CBI Probe

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital victim father, Sekharranjan Debnath, welcomed the High Court's decision to constitute a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) within the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and criticised the earlier team's performance. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Debnath said the judiciary had expressed dissatisfaction with the prior probe. "The High Court constituted the SIT. The CBI team, which was not working properly, was reprimanded by the court. The Sealdah court said they did not do any work. Now the High Court has said the same and formed a new SIT," he said.

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A seven-member CBI delegation visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Monday for a high-level meeting with hospital officials concerning the ongoing probe into the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. During the visit, a CBI officer entered the Principal's room at the medical college to carry out further investigative procedures and scrutinise evidence related to the case, officials said.

Minister Alleges Evidence Destruction

State Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee announced a fresh review of matters linked to the investigation into the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The minister alleged that evidence and information connected to the case had been systematically destroyed, adding that the department would attempt to probe those responsible for the destruction and investigate if any larger network was involved in the alleged irregularities surrounding the investigation.

Mukherjee further stated that all available documents and records would be compiled and shared with investigating agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), for further scrutiny.

Case Background

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case triggered widespread protests and outrage across the country, with doctors, students and civil society groups demanding justice for the victim and a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.