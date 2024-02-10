Revealed: Massive plan to transform Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi, Vizag

The goal of the transformation is to propel India into a developed economy by 2047. This initiative, which includes economic strategies for additional cities, aligns with India's aim to achieve a $30 trillion economy

BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, has revealed a comprehensive plan to revitalize the cities of Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi, and Vizag, aiming to propel India towards becoming a developed economy by 2047. This initiative aligns with the organization's vision to develop economic strategies for 20-25 additional cities, recognizing them as vital economic centres.

In pursuit of India's goal to achieve a $30 trillion economy by 2047, NITI Aayog is crafting a visionary document, slated for release by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Subrahmanyam emphasized the shift from solely urban planning to comprehensive economic planning, marking a significant step forward.

Recent collaborations between NITI Aayog and various stakeholders underscore the commitment to economic growth. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's engagement with NITI Aayog officials focused on elevating the GDP of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to $300 billion by 2030, indicative of concerted efforts towards economic advancement.

Subrahmanyam highlighted the government's outreach to the youth, soliciting their perspectives to shape India's future trajectory. Over 10 lakh detailed suggestions have been received and are being analyzed using artificial intelligence (AI), reflecting a broad-based and inclusive approach to nation-building.

In 2023, NITI Aayog was entrusted with consolidating sectoral thematic visions into a cohesive framework for "Viksit Bharat @2047." This overarching vision encompasses multifaceted development pillars, including economic prosperity, social advancement, environmental sustainability, and effective governance, among others.

Through strategic planning and collaborative endeavours, NITI Aayog seeks to propel India towards realizing its potential as a developed nation by 2047, underpinned by inclusive growth and sustainable development.

