Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has permitted commercial establishments to allow FIFA World Cup final viewing till 4 am. He also recalled sharing a football pitch with Lionel Messi during the GOAT's visit to Hyderabad in December 2025.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has permitted commercial establishments to allow FIFA World Cup final viewing till 4 am on Monday and also announced a screening at the People's Plaza.

CM Recalls Playing with Messi, Shares Vision

Lionel Messi is set to lead Argentina against Spain in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (local time), eyeing a back-to-back title win. A statement from the CMO stated that Revanth Reddy is the "only Chief Minister to share an active football field in game mode with Argentina GOAT Lionel Messi."

In an X post, Revanth Reddy wrote, "Most of you know I am a die-hard sports and a football lover. I loved the day we could bring GOAT Messi to Hyderabad to share the pitch with the children of Telangana. But there is a deeper purpose and vision for my support of the FIFA World Cup. I am convinced one day @IndianFootball team will play in the World Cup Finals and even host it. And mark my words, several of those future stars will be from Telangana. Enjoy the finals."

Messi's 'GOAT India Tour 2025' in Hyderabad

In December 2025, Hyderabad was the second pit stop for Argentina's World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025'. The footballer's visit to Hyderabad was a fun experience for his fans in India. He took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition football match involving CM Revanth Reddy, soaked in the love from a passionate and loud audience and also met the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Argentina vs Spain: The Final Showdown

Meanwhile, Argentina is preparing to defend its title against Spain in the final, as Messi gears up to play against his former club, Barcelona FC's prodigies Pedri and Lamine Yamal. Messi and his team will be up against the formidable Spanish defence, which has conceded only one goal in the tournament. Spain is aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010.