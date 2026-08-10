Congress MP Mallu Ravi slammed PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for 'evading' Parliament. The Opposition is demanding a statement from Shah on police action against protestors, causing a deadlock and stalling key bills like Women's Reservation.

Opposition Demands PM, Home Minister Address Parliament

Criticising the Centre over the ongoing parliamentary deadlock regarding key legislations, Congress MP Mallu Ravi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of evading the House, asserting that the top leadership must come to Parliament and address the opposition's concerns to facilitate the passage of the Women's Reservation and Delimitation bills.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader emphasised that the Opposition's core demand centres on accountability regarding recent law enforcement action against demonstrators. "If the Modi - BJP government really wanted to pass the Delimitation Bill and Women's Reservation Bill, they should have come to the Parliament. Neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister are coming to the House. Every day our simple demand is that the Home Minister come and give a statement or reply to what we are asking about the lathi charge and bullet firing," Mallu Ravi said.

Criticising the senior leadership for remaining disengaged despite being present in the national capital, the Congress MP stated that legislative consensus requires direct dialogue inside the House. "They are in Delhi only, but not coming to the Parliament... They should have come to the House and convinced the opposition people also to pass the bills," he added.

Logjam Continues Over Demand for Shah's Statement

The ongoing tussle between the Treasury and Opposition benches continues to stall legislative proceedings, with the Opposition maintaining its stand for an official statement from the Home Minister before discussion on pending key bills can resume.

Earlier today, AICC General Secretary and Congress MP KC Venugopal on Monday persisted with the party's demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the police action against protesters on July 20 amid a deadlock between the opposition and the ruling camps in Parliament. Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon amid the logjam.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Venugopal asserted that the Congress will not end the logjam without Amit Shah's statement in the House. He said, "Our stand is very clear on that. First, HM Amit Shah should come to Parliament and give a statement on atrocities against the students of Delhi. This is our clear demand. Without having a statement on that issue, we are not going to allow him to do that."

Parliament is witnessing a deadlock with the Centre expected to table several key bills today, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. However, the INDIA bloc has been adamant on its demand.

Rahul Gandhi Slams Amit Shah's 'Silence'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack against the Centre, alleging Amit Shah's "silence" over the police action against protesters. He asserted that Amit Shah's silence is his "approval of the violence."

In an X post, Gandhi wrote, "Pellet guns, Nail-studded lathis, tear gas fired at students who were peacefully asking questions about their own future. Young women beaten by policemen, many injured on their private parts. Minors with broken bones. This is how the Modi government answers a question. And the Home Minister?"

"Nearly 20 days and Amit Shah has not come to Parliament to answer for it. Every Opposition motion for a discussion has been rejected. His silence is not an oversight - it is approval of the violence. He is either culpable or incompetent. We demand a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry. And we will not stop fighting until he is held accountable," he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs once again held a protest within the Parliament premises demanding answers from Shah and over the alleged theft of Ayodhya Ram Temple donations. (ANI)