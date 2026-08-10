SP MP Akhilesh Yadav called the BJP a 'massive land mafia party,' attacking the Centre over the parliamentary deadlock and the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation case. The Opposition is demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah.

Akhilesh Yadav's Scathing Attack on BJP

Terming the Bharatiya Janata Party a "massive land mafia party," Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over ongoing parliamentary deadlocks, demanding answers on the alleged donation embezzlement at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Addressing the reporters on the legislative stalemate, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister questioned the Centre on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill. "We ask the government the question of why lathis were used, tear gas shells were fired, and electric shocks were administered. Now they are introducing the FCRA. Yet, the Government of India and the BJP had assured us that Indian money would not flow out of the country. Countless people have taken vast sums of money out of India, both officially and unofficially... The truth is, they want to take over institutions. They are looking for ways to seize control of these institutions through the FCRA," Akhilesh Yadav said. "The BJP is essentially a massive 'land mafia' party. If they spot a pond or a vacant plot of land... and look at the way faith was toyed with on the sacred soil of Ayodhya, land prices skyrocketed within mere minutes," the SP leader asserted.

Opposition Demands Amit Shah's Statement

The Opposition has made it clear that they will not end the logjam in Parliament till Union Home Minister Amit Shah comes to Parliament and gives a reply on police action on student protestors and the Ram Mandir donation case. AICC General Secretary and Congress MP KC Venugopal persisted with the party's demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the police action against protesters on July 20 amid a deadlock between the opposition and the ruling camps in Parliament.

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon amid the logjam. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Venugopal asserted that the Congress will not end the logjam without Amit Shah's statement in the House. He said, "Our stand is very clear on that. First, HM Amit Shah should come to Parliament and give a statement on atrocities against the students of Delhi. This is our clear demand. Without having a statement on that issue, we are not going to allow him to do that."

Parliamentary Deadlock Stalls Key Bills

Parliament is witnessing a deadlock with the Centre expected to table several key bills today, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. However, the INDIA bloc has been adamant on its demand. (ANI)