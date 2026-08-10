Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a Tiranga Yatra in Gorakhpur as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The march is part of a nationwide initiative to encourage citizens to hoist the national flag ahead of Independence Day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday participated in a Tiranga Yatra in Gorakhpur under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, joining citizens and participants in carrying the national flag ahead of Independence Day. The Tiranga Yatra began from the Municipal Corporation premises at Town Hall and proceeded towards the Maharana Pratap statue on Railway Station Road in Gorakhpur. The Chief Minister joined the march as the city witnessed a patriotic atmosphere ahead of August 15, with participants carrying the Tricolour and taking part in the campaign aimed at encouraging citizens to bring the national flag into their homes.

About the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has evolved into a nationwide public participation initiative since its launch in 2022 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The initiative seeks to encourage citizens to hoist or display the national flag and develop a more personal connection with the Tricolour.

The Ministry of Culture is the nodal ministry for the campaign. For 2026, the campaign is being observed from August 9 to August 17, with citizens encouraged to participate in flag-related activities and the 'Selfie with Tiranga' initiative. The campaign is also being linked with celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of the National Song, Vande Mataram.

Patriotic Fervour Grips the Nation

The Gorakhpur march is part of a larger series of Tiranga Yatras and public programmes being organised across the country in the run-up to Independence Day. In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Bhopal by leading a Tiranga Yatra from TT Nagar Stadium and riding a motorcycle while carrying the national flag. In Manipur, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh also participated in a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Yatra in Imphal, where he called for unity and cooperation among communities. Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor and Chief Minister jointly launched the campaign in Itanagar, with citizens and government officials participating in the initiative. Similar patriotic marches have also been organised in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, with participants carrying the Tricolour, paying tribute to freedom fighters and promoting national unity.

Fostering Livelihood with Patriotism

The campaign has also seen participation beyond political and government programmes. In Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, rural women trainees at an SBI Rural Self Employment Training Institute have been stitching handmade national flags and Tricolour-themed items as part of the initiative, linking patriotic participation with skill development and livelihood opportunities.

A Growing People's Movement

The nationwide campaign has expanded considerably since its launch. According to the Ministry of Culture, the 2025 edition saw 7.50 crore selfies uploaded with the National Flag, while more than 9 lakh Tiranga Volunteers participated in outreach activities across the country. The 2026 campaign is similarly being positioned as a people's movement, with government departments, educational institutions, community organisations and citizens participating in rallies, cultural programmes and other activities centred around the Tricolour.

In Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath's participation in the Tiranga Yatra added a political and public leadership dimension to the celebrations, as the march moved through prominent parts of the city carrying the national flag. With Independence Day approaching, such events are expected to continue across states as part of the nationwide celebrations, with the emphasis remaining on patriotism, unity, civic participation and respect for the national flag.