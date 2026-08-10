Security has been stepped up in Ayodhya for the second Monday of Sawan as a large number of Kanwariyas and devotees arrive. Personnel are deployed sector-wise, with CCTV and drone surveillance, no-vehicle zones, and traffic diversions planned.

Security arrangements have been stepped up across Ayodhya for the second Monday of Sawan as a large number of Kanwariyas and devotees continue to arrive in the city to offer prayers at temples, including the Nageshwarnath Temple.

Comprehensive Security and Surveillance

Speaking about the arrangements, Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari said personnel have been deployed across the area on a sector- and zone-wise basis to ensure the safety of devotees. The arrangements cover the entire area, including key temple premises and routes used by pilgrims. Continuous surveillance is also being maintained at various locations through CCTV cameras and drones, Tiwari said.

The security teams are keeping a close watch on the movement of devotees and Kanwariyas as the footfall increases on the occasion of the second Monday of Sawan.

Traffic and Crowd Management

To manage the movement of vehicles and prevent congestion in areas witnessing heavy pedestrian movement, frequently visited areas by Kanwariyas have been declared no-vehicle zones. Police are strictly enforcing the restriction to ensure that devotees can move safely without interference by any vehicle.

Tiwari also said that internal and external traffic diversions have been planned and will be implemented if required, depending on the movement of devotees and the traffic situation. The diversions are aimed at preventing traffic jams and ensuring smoother movement on roads around crowded areas.

Significance of Sawan Monday Pilgrimage

The security arrangements come as Ayodhya witnesses a significant increase in the number of pilgrims during the holy month of Sawan. The second Monday is considered particularly important for devotees of Lord Shiva, with many Kanwariyas carrying holy water and visiting temples to offer prayers.

The Nageshwarnath Temple, situated at Ram Ki Paidi, is one of Ayodhya's prominent Shiva temples. It was established by Kush, the son of Lord Rama. The shrine attracts large numbers of devotees during major Hindu festivals, particularly Mahashivratri and the holy month of Sawan.

Police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations to regulate crowds, monitor sensitive points and respond to any situation that may arise. Authorities are also relying on surveillance systems to keep track of activities across the city.

With devotees expected to continue arriving throughout the day, police and traffic personnel have made arrangements to ensure a safe and orderly pilgrimage.