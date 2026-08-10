Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala warned against organised crime and goons, stating the administration will crack down on them. He cited the arrest of history-sheeter Arjun Ayanki and action taken against T G Mohandas for derogatory remarks.

Crackdown on 'Reel Goons' and Organised Crime

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala issued a stern warning against organised crime and violence in the state, asserting that the administration will strictly crack down on gang activities and protect public peace. "One thing is very clear: there is no question of allowing the unchecked activities of goons in Keralam. The people want peace and security for their lives and property. There are some people who nurture and support goons for their vested interests. They should understand that this will not be allowed. Nobody should think that they can use goons to protect their selfish interests. There is a law in this country, and everyone must act according to it. The law is equal for every citizen," he said.

The remarks follow the arrest of history-sheeter Arjun Ayanki, an accused in several cases, who was arrested after a search lasting more than two days and taken into custody from a hideout in Kannur, officials said. Specifically cautioning those acting as "reel goons," the Home Minister emphasised that the rule of law applies equally to all citizens and challenged criminals against showing "overconfidence" or trying to act "over-smart". "We are now hearing about different kinds of goons, including so-called 'reel goons'. No such person will be allowed to engage in anti-social activities under any circumstances. Strong action will be taken against them. Those who commit crimes should not think they can challenge the police, escape and act over-smart. There is no need for such overconfidence or 'over-smartness '," he said. He added that the police will not harass innocent people, but those who commit crimes will be brought before the law.

Action Against T G Mohandas

Further, he said that he immediately involved the Cyber Cell after receiving the complaint against T G Mohandas over alleged violent and derogatory remarks he made in a YouTube video about a student protest in the national capital Delhi linked to the NEET paper leak. An FIR was registered, followed by the arrest of the accused. A probe is underway in the case. He reiterated that the procedure has to be followed legally.

"When I received the complaint, I immediately forwarded it to the IG, Cyber Cell. I cannot simply ask the police to arrest someone based on a complaint. Everything has to proceed legally, as these actions are subject to judicial scrutiny. Before taking someone into custody or questioning them, the police have to examine the legal aspects and establish whether an offence has been committed. The police can act only through established procedures. There are certain procedures that the police have to follow, and if those procedures are not followed, it could create problems later in court. The petition was handed over to the IG, Cyber Cell, immediately, and an FIR was registered. The person has now been taken into custody. Further action in the case involving Mohandas will also proceed strictly in accordance with the established legal procedure," he said.

Assurance to Fisherman's Family

Earlier, Chennithala visited the residence of 26-year-old fisherman Gautham Krishna, who went missing after a fishing boat incident at sea off Neendakara. Chennithala assured that the state government will extend all possible financial and administrative assistance to the affected family while continuing intensive search and rescue operations.

"This is a very painful incident. Three members of the same family are missing. The search operation is continuing with the active participation of the Coast Guard, Navy and scuba-diving teams. Every possible effort is being made to trace the missing persons. Since three members of one family are involved in this tragedy, the government will extend all possible assistance to the family," he said. He said that the Coast Guard has informed that it has taken all possible steps. He further noted that he has urged the Coast Guard to involve experienced local fishermen in search operations. (ANI)