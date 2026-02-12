Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met with Union Ministers in Delhi, seeking central support for the Musi rejuvenation project, new railway lines including high-speed corridors, and the development of Warangal and Adilabad airports.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Union Ministers to seek their approval to expedite the Musi rejuvenation project, new railway lines, and airport works. The CM met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu in Delhi on Thursday. During the meeting, the CM sought the union government's support for land allocation, central approvals, land transfer etc for the prestigious projects.

CM seeks support for Musi Rejuvenation Project

According to an official statement, the CM invited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Gandhi Sarovar Project. The state government planned to develop the Bapu Ghat at the confluence of the Isa and Musi rivers and promote it as a world-class educational, cultural, spiritual, and environmental centre.

During a meeting with the Defence Minister at the latter's office in South Block on Thursday, the CM briefed Rajnath Singh on the prestigious Musi Rejuvenation Project, which is being undertaken to revive the Musi River in an environmentally friendly manner, with the aim of sustainable urban development.

Further, CM Revanth Reddy informed that the Gandhi Sarovar Project is being undertaken at Bapu Ghat, where the ashes of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, were immersed in 1948 at the confluence of the Isa and Musi rivers. The CM also explained to the Union Minister that the Gandhi Sarovar Project will be constructed to reflect Gandhi's ideals of peace, unity, sustainable development and a simple lifestyle. "The Gandhi Sarovar project will be made as a world-class educational, cultural, spiritual and environmental centre. The structure will also be a symbol of peace," the CM said. A national museum, a knowledge centre, and a handloom promotion centre will be established within the Gandhi Sarovar project.

CM Revanth Reddy requested that the Union Minister attend the foundation stone-laying and groundbreaking ceremony for the Gandhi Sarovar project, to be held at the end of February.

Push for New Railway Lines and High-Speed Corridors

Krishna-Vikarabad Railway Line

CM A Revanth Reddy appealed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take up the Krishna-Vikarabad railway line completely with central funds. The CM met with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in his chamber in Parliament on Thursday. During the meeting, the CM reminded the Union Minister that he had already informed the Union Minister that the state government would bear the entire cost of land acquisition for this project.

CM Revanth Reddy informed the Union Minister that limestone deposits have been identified in Tekalkode along this route, and efforts are underway to develop it as a hub for cement and textile manufacturing. The CM explained the government's plans to develop the assembly constituencies Kodangal, Tekalkode, and Daulatabad as industrial zones, in view of the Krishna region being close to several cement industries in Karnataka.

High-Speed Rail Corridors from Shamshabad

The CM also informed Ashwini Vaishnaw that 500 acres of land will be allotted near Shamshabad Airport for the proposed Hyderabad-Chennai (778 km), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (586 km), and Hyderabad-Pune (556 km) high-speed rail corridors. The CM suggested that high-speed rail routes should start from Shamshabad, where the international airport is located. It was proposed that the Hyderabad-Chennai high-speed corridor pass through Amaravati, and a rail route should be sanctioned from there to Bandar Port. The CM explained that this will speed up the movement of goods from the dry port to the Bandar Port.

"Shamshabad will become a tri-junction if the Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Pune high-speed corridors are developed near the international airport," the CM said. He further requested the Railway Minister to immediately start land acquisition for these three corridors and start work. The union minister responded positively to CM Revanth Reddy's requests and assured that the work will start, according to the official statement.

Development of Airports in Warangal and Adilabad

Mamunur Airport in Warangal

CM A Revanth Reddy urged Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to build Mamunur Airport at Telangana's second-largest city, Warangal, with international standards. The CM met K Rammohan Naidu in his chamber in Parliament on Thursday. During the meeting, the CM requested the Union Minister to start work immediately, as the necessary land acquisition for Mamnoor Airport has already been completed.

CM Revanth Reddy requested that the Union Minister develop cargo services and maintenance and overhaul (MRO) facilities at the airport. The Chief Minister and the Union Minister also discussed the rapid development of Warangal as an industrial hub for textiles and other industries, and the largest tribal fair in Asia, held every two years at the Sammakka-Saralamma near Warangal.

The CM also informed the Union Minister that Warangal Airport will serve as the hub for the Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Karimnagar districts. CM Revanth Reddy requested Rammohan Naidu to start work and ensure flight operations from Mamnoor at the earliest.

Permissions for Adilabad Airport

The Union Minister was also requested to grant the necessary permissions for the Adilabad Airport immediately. The CM said, "The government is ready to provide an additional 249.82 acres required for the establishment of the airport."

The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister that he would send Airport Authority of India to the area to take the necessary steps to commence the Mamnoor Airport works.

MPs Mallu Ravi, Suresh Shetkar, Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, Kadiyam Kavya, Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, M Anil Kumar Yadav, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister KS Srinivasa Raju, Chief Minister's Secretary Manik Raj, and Central Schemes Coordinator Gaurav Uppal were also present. (ANI)