Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launched development works worth Rs 1674.74 cr in Hyderabad, promising 24 months of development. He also accused Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP MPs of obstructing central funds for the state's progress.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation building and other development works worth Rs 1674.74 crores. CM Reddy has announced that the works of the international bus terminal in 100 acres at Gajularamaram would start in 3 months and affirmed that the state government would focus only on development in Hyderabad and the state in the next 24 months, rising above politics, according to Telangana CMO.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Systematic Development for a 'Global City'

Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones, the CM said that Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad were driving the nation's economy. He claimed that Delhi was facing a pollution problem, Mumbai was struggling with floods and Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata are experiencing traffic woes. Since Hyderabad city was expanding rapidly, the Chief Minister said that the city was divided into three corporations to ensure systematic development.

"We created 3 corporations to cater to the future needs of the expanding city and defined boundaries to ensure coordination between the police and municipal departments. Let us develop our city, rising above political agendas", he said.

The CM emphasised that boasting about a 'Global City' is not enough, and the development must actually align with that vision, the release noted.

Metro Rail and Housing Projects

"Under the master plan, we are taking up the second phase of the Metro rail and constructing one lakh houses for LIG and MIG sections in the city limits. On the lines of the 'Rajiv Gruhakalpa' scheme, we will provide housing for people in their present residing places," he said, adding that the government was formulating plans to reclaim government lands from encroachers and build homes for the poor.

CM Reddy Accuses BJP of Stalling Funds

In a scathing attack on the BJP, CM Reddy accused Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP MPs from Telangana of stalling the release of central funds for the development of the state.

"Why were the BJP MPs representing Chevella, Medak, and Malkajgiri and Kishan Reddy, who won as the MP from Secunderabad, not asking PM Modi for funds? Was not Kishan Reddy obstructing the flow of funds for Telangana's development? When Modi developed the Sabarmati River in Gujarat, everyone heaped praise, but now creating trouble for the Musi project," he said.

Do BJP MPs not have the responsibility to bring funds to the state? The CM said he is ready for a debate comparing KCR's ten-year rule, Modi's twelve-year rule, and our 30-month administration.

"Let us discuss who secured funds for Telangana," he said, according to a release. The CM also mentioned that Kishan Reddy was meeting the Prime Minister and union ministers soon after he submitted memoranda on state issues in New Delhi. The Chief Minister sought to know the reason behind Kishan Reddy's instant meetings.

CM Revanth Reddy warned that people will give a mandate against the BJP if the Union Minister continues to obstruct the state's development. The Chief Minister suggested that KCR and Kishan Reddy suggest to the government and stop harming the people of Telangana with alleged corruption and arrogance, the release said.

Welfare and Education Initiatives

The CM also highlighted the breakfast scheme for students from the school level up to Intermediate, free bus travel for women on RTC buses, setting up of 150 stalls for women across three-and-a-half acres through the 'Indira Mahila Shakti' and empowerment of women by owning petrol bunks. Young India Residential Schools and Telangana Public Schools were also established to provide quality education to poor students. (ANI)