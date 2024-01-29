Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Retired Colonel attacked for removing militant Bhindranwale's portrait from Tarn Taran Gurdwara (WATCH)

    A clash erupted at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Baba Deep Singh in Tarn Taran during the birth anniversary celebration of Sikh warrior Baba Deep Singh. The incident involved Sikh youths and supporters of the gurdwara's managing committee president, Col Harsimran Singh (retd)

    Retired Colonel Harsimran Singh attacked for removing militant Bhindranwale's portrait from Tarn Taran Gurdwara
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

    Tension escalated at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Baba Deep Singh in Pahuwind village, Tarn Taran district, as a clash ensued between Sikh youths and supporters of the managing committee's president during the birth anniversary celebration of Sikh warrior Baba Deep Singh on Sunday. Reports indicate injuries on both sides.

    The discord originated from a viral video featuring the president of the gurdwara management committee, retired Col Harsimran Singh. In the video, he purportedly instructs a group of Sikh volunteers to remove a portrait of Khalistani militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the gurdwara premises. When the volunteers resisted, Col Harsimran Singh personally removed the portrait.

    Following the video's circulation, Sikh organization leaders, including Harpal Singh Bler from Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar, rushed to the gurdwara, demanding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the committee president for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments.

    In response to the escalating tension, the police escorted Col Harsimran Singh from the scene. During this intervention, Sikh youths armed with sticks and swords damaged his vehicle, but the police successfully moved him to a secure location. However, police officials refrained from providing further details.

    Col Harsimran Singh (retd.) justified the incident, stating objections to displaying Bhindranwale's portrait near the area designated for devotees' shoes and unauthorized tent setup by Sikh volunteers without the gurdwara management's permission.

    Deputy Superintendent of Police, Preet Inder Singh, stated, "When the police were securing the president, some individuals attacked the vehicle, resulting in injuries on both sides, including an inspector-rank official. Talks are ongoing between the parties to settle the dispute."

    The police did not disclose whether an FIR had been registered. Notably, the gurdwara operates independently and is not under the control of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The incident has sparked concerns within the Sikh community, and efforts are underway to de-escalate the situation through dialogue.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-754 January 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-754 January 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Beating Retreat Ceremony: From 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' to 'Faulad ka Jigar', tunes that will echo at Vijay Chowk today

    Beating Retreat: From 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' to 'Faulad ka Jigar', tunes that will echo at Vijay Chowk today

    Exam stress-buster: PM Modi to engage with students in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' today; check details AJR

    Exam stress-buster: PM Modi to engage with students in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' today; check details

    Kerala: Muslim League to protest against air ticket price hike for Hajj rkn

    Kerala: Muslim League to protest against air ticket price hike for Hajj

    IMD alerts: Heavy rainfall, severe cold wave predicted in Northern part of India; Train services disrupted AJR

    IMD alerts: Heavy rainfall, severe cold wave predicted in Northern part of India; Train services disrupted

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-754 January 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-754 January 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karnataka: Four children die as school bus crashes into bike in Bagalkot vkp

    Karnataka: Four children die as school bus crashes into bike in Bagalkot

    Beating Retreat Ceremony: From 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' to 'Faulad ka Jigar', tunes that will echo at Vijay Chowk today

    Beating Retreat: From 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' to 'Faulad ka Jigar', tunes that will echo at Vijay Chowk today

    Exam stress-buster: PM Modi to engage with students in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' today; check details AJR

    Exam stress-buster: PM Modi to engage with students in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' today; check details

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: EV Industry seeks bold initiatives, strategic allocations

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: EV Industry seeks bold initiatives, strategic allocations

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon