Retired Colonel attacked for removing militant Bhindranwale's portrait from Tarn Taran Gurdwara (WATCH)

Tension escalated at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Baba Deep Singh in Pahuwind village, Tarn Taran district, as a clash ensued between Sikh youths and supporters of the managing committee's president during the birth anniversary celebration of Sikh warrior Baba Deep Singh on Sunday. Reports indicate injuries on both sides.

The discord originated from a viral video featuring the president of the gurdwara management committee, retired Col Harsimran Singh. In the video, he purportedly instructs a group of Sikh volunteers to remove a portrait of Khalistani militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the gurdwara premises. When the volunteers resisted, Col Harsimran Singh personally removed the portrait.

Following the video's circulation, Sikh organization leaders, including Harpal Singh Bler from Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar, rushed to the gurdwara, demanding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the committee president for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments.

In response to the escalating tension, the police escorted Col Harsimran Singh from the scene. During this intervention, Sikh youths armed with sticks and swords damaged his vehicle, but the police successfully moved him to a secure location. However, police officials refrained from providing further details.

Col Harsimran Singh (retd.) justified the incident, stating objections to displaying Bhindranwale's portrait near the area designated for devotees' shoes and unauthorized tent setup by Sikh volunteers without the gurdwara management's permission.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Preet Inder Singh, stated, "When the police were securing the president, some individuals attacked the vehicle, resulting in injuries on both sides, including an inspector-rank official. Talks are ongoing between the parties to settle the dispute."

The police did not disclose whether an FIR had been registered. Notably, the gurdwara operates independently and is not under the control of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The incident has sparked concerns within the Sikh community, and efforts are underway to de-escalate the situation through dialogue.