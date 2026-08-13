Banaras Hindu University held a Tiranga Rally for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign-2026'. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi led the rally with students and staff, promoting patriotism and national unity on the university campus.

BHU Joins 'Har Ghar Tiranga' with Spirited Rally

Banaras Hindu University joined the nationwide spirit of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign-2026' with a Tiranga Rally organised on Thursday by the National Service Scheme (NSS), BHU. The rally was flagged off by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, who also joined the rally carrying the Tricolour along with students and members of the University community.

The rally commenced from the Malaviya Bhavan premises, proceeded through DSW crossing and the Faculty of Commerce, and culminated at the Amphitheatre Ground. NSS volunteers and students participated enthusiastically, carrying the national flag and raising patriotic slogans.

Vice-Chancellor's Address on National Pride

Addressing the participants, Prof. Chaturvedi said that Independence Day is not an occasion confined to any single institution, office or household, but a festival celebrated across the country. He said that people throughout the nation celebrate the occasion together with pride, and students at the University also participate enthusiastically in various activities associated with the event.

He observed that seeing the Tricolour anywhere in the world evokes a sense of belongingness and that the national flag serves to bind the people of the country together. Recalling the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters, the Vice-Chancellor said that innumerable bravehearts have made the sacrifice for the honour of the Tricolour and the freedom of the nation. He called upon the students to draw inspiration from their sacrifice and dedication to the nation and play an active role in the development of society and the country.

Officials Encourage Youth Participation

Rajan Srivastava, Registrar, also encouraged the students and said that the enthusiastic participation of the youth was inspiring.

Dean of Students, Prof. Ranjan Kumar Singh, said that the student volunteers present on the occasion represented a strong foundation for the bright future of the nation. He said that the youth were the torchbearers of the vision of a developed India by 2047 and would play the most important role in the nation's development and progress over the coming decades.

Swapna Meena, NSS Coordinator, said that every youngster should read the biographies of at least two freedom fighters to draw inspiration from their struggles, sacrifices and dedication and use these lessons to build a better present.

Prof. Anupam Nema, General Secretary, University Sports Board, said that young people should fulfil their responsibilities as responsible citizens and contribute actively to the progress and development of the country.

The rally strengthened the spirit of patriotism and national unity on the University campus and inspired students to fulfil their responsibilities towards the nation. (ANI)