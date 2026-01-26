PM Modi praised the Indian Armed Forces as the 'pride of the nation' following the 77th Republic Day parade. The celebrations featured a spectacular IAF flypast with 29 aircraft showcasing impressive formations like Vajraang and Sindoor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared glimpses of the Indian Armed Forces from the Republic Day parade. In a post on X, PM Modi called the Indian security forces the "pride of the nation". "The Republic Day parade offered a glimpse into the strengthening capabilities of India's security forces. Our forces are truly our pride," said PM Modi.

Spectacular IAF Flypast at Kartavya Path

The Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased a spectacular flying display during the 77th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path. The flypast featured impressive formations, including Operation Sindoor, Arjan, Varuna, Vajraang, and Vijay formations. During the event, a total of 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter aircraft, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters, participated in this year's Republic Day flypast. These aircraft operated from five different bases.

Vajraang Formation and Vertical Charlie

The formation consisting of Six Rafale aircraft flew in 'Vajraang' Formation. The 'Vajraang' Formation is a specialised, high-precision aerial display that demonstrates air power and strategic capability. It was characterised by its dynamic, tight formation, representing strength and operational readiness. One Rafale flew in at 900 kmph behind Trishul formation, maintaining 300m above ground level, over the water channel North of Rajpath. Approaching the Dais, the aircraft pulled up for Vertical Charlie, leaving spectators spellbound. During "Vertical Charlie," the aircraft flew low and fast, performing multiple rolls and showcasing incredible thrust, power, and pilot skill.

Sindoor Formation

The Air Force also showcased a special Sindoor formation, comprising 2 Rafale, 2 MiG-29, 02 Su-30, and 01 Jaguar in 'Spearhead' formation, dedicated to the IAF's role in Operation Sindoor, the four-day confrontation in early May following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The operation highlighted the IAF's ability to decisively shape military outcomes with speed, precision and seamless jointness.

Guided by the principle of 'Train Like We Fight', the Air Force strengthened inter-service cooperation, ensured rapid integration of new systems and weapons, and sustained high operational readiness through robust logistics, maintenance and indigenisation initiatives.

Nationwide Celebrations

However, the celebrations weren't limited to Delhi; the Indian Armed Forces also marked the occasion in various parts of the country. In the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army jawans celebrated the day by unfurling the National Flag in the area. To conclude the festivities, the Beating Retreat ceremony was also observed at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar.

Dignitaries Mark 77th Republic Day

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day, as the nation comes together to mark the adoption of the Constitution and showcase its rich cultural and military heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial at the historical India Gate. Present alongside the PM were the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Defence Services General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal APS Singh and the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi. President Droupadi Murmu presided over the grand celebrations in Kartavya Path. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also attended as the Chief Guests.

Further, police and paramilitary contingents marched along Kartavya Path as part of the ceremonial parade in the national capital, highlighting the role of central forces in internal security and border management. (ANI)