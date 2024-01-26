Republic Day 2024: Uttar Pradesh's tableau shows Ram Lalla idol; CM Yogi lauds with 'Jai Shri Ram' (WATCH)

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's strides in development, the tableau showcased the 'Namo Bharat Train,' an integral part of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2023.

Uttar Pradesh took center stage in the Republic Day parade, presenting a tableau themed 'Viksit Bharat: Samriddh Virasat.' The tableau, centered around 'Faith and Development,' prominently featured an idol of Ram Lalla on a temple-like base, symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's strides in development, the tableau showcased the 'Namo Bharat Train,' an integral part of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2023. The tableau illustrated the train's connection to the upcoming Magh Mela in Prayagraj and Mahakumbh in 2025, emphasizing the state's cultural significance.

"Faith too, Inheritance also, Development too... 'New Uttar Pradesh' on the 'path of duty'! Jai Shri Ram!, wrote UP CM Yogi Adityanath in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Symbolic of Uttar Pradesh's growing role as a defense production hub, Brahmos missiles adorned the tableau above the rapid rail service. The display underlined UP's transformative journey, featuring key infrastructure projects like Jewar International Airport, a mobile manufacturing factory in Noida, and the extensive network of operational and under-construction expressways.

The emblematic lion, a representation of 'Make in India,' emphasized Uttar Pradesh's pivotal role in promoting indigenous manufacturing, contributing to the national campaign. The tableau showcased the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Sahibabad Station and the Namo Bharat train, symbolizing the state's commitment to modern, efficient transportation.

Overall, Uttar Pradesh's tableau portrayed a harmonious blend of cultural heritage and economic progress, capturing the essence of 'Faith and Development' in the 75th Republic Day parade.

