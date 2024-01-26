Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Republic Day 2024: Uttar Pradesh's tableau shows Ram Lalla idol; CM Yogi lauds with 'Jai Shri Ram' (WATCH)

    Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's strides in development, the tableau showcased the 'Namo Bharat Train,' an integral part of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2023.

    Republic Day 2024: Uttar Pradesh's tableau highlights Ram Lalla idol, Namo Bharat train (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh took center stage in the Republic Day parade, presenting a tableau themed 'Viksit Bharat: Samriddh Virasat.' The tableau, centered around 'Faith and Development,' prominently featured an idol of Ram Lalla on a temple-like base, symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of the state.

    Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's strides in development, the tableau showcased the 'Namo Bharat Train,' an integral part of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2023. The tableau illustrated the train's connection to the upcoming Magh Mela in Prayagraj and Mahakumbh in 2025, emphasizing the state's cultural significance.

    "Faith too, Inheritance also, Development too... 'New Uttar Pradesh' on the 'path of duty'! Jai Shri Ram!, wrote UP CM Yogi Adityanath in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

    Republic Day 2024: PM's Rashtriya Bal Puraskar honorees impress crowd in jeep rally

    Symbolic of Uttar Pradesh's growing role as a defense production hub, Brahmos missiles adorned the tableau above the rapid rail service. The display underlined UP's transformative journey, featuring key infrastructure projects like Jewar International Airport, a mobile manufacturing factory in Noida, and the extensive network of operational and under-construction expressways.

    The emblematic lion, a representation of 'Make in India,' emphasized Uttar Pradesh's pivotal role in promoting indigenous manufacturing, contributing to the national campaign. The tableau showcased the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Sahibabad Station and the Namo Bharat train, symbolizing the state's commitment to modern, efficient transportation.

    Overall, Uttar Pradesh's tableau portrayed a harmonious blend of cultural heritage and economic progress, capturing the essence of 'Faith and Development' in the 75th Republic Day parade.

    Republic Day 2024: DRDO recognizes women's role in defence R&D for national security

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu's communal harmony award to Mohd Zubair triggers outrage; some social media users express 'shock'

    Tamil Nadu's communal harmony award to Mohd Zubair triggers outrage; some social media users express 'shock'

    Republic Day 2024: PM's Rashtriya Bal Puraskar honorees impress crowd in jeep rally AJR

    Republic Day 2024: PM's Rashtriya Bal Puraskar honorees impress crowd in jeep rally

    Republic Day 2024 Parade: BSF Mahila Brass Band and women contingent showcase 'Nari Shakti' (WATCH) snt

    Republic Day 2024 Parade: BSF Mahila Brass Band and women contingent showcase 'Nari Shakti' (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024 Parade: All-women Armed Forces Medical Services contingent makes historic debut (WATCH) snt

    Republic Day 2024 Parade: All-women Armed Forces Medical Services contingent makes historic debut (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024 Parade: President Droupadi Murmu revives tradition, opts for horse-drawn buggy (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024 Parade: President Droupadi Murmu revives tradition, opts for horse-drawn buggy (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic crashes out as Jannik Sinner seals epic finals berth osf

    Australian Open 2024: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic crashes out as Jannik Sinner seals epic finals berth

    Tamil Nadu's communal harmony award to Mohd Zubair triggers outrage; some social media users express 'shock'

    Tamil Nadu's communal harmony award to Mohd Zubair triggers outrage; some social media users express 'shock'

    Republic Day 2024: PM's Rashtriya Bal Puraskar honorees impress crowd in jeep rally AJR

    Republic Day 2024: PM's Rashtriya Bal Puraskar honorees impress crowd in jeep rally

    Republic Day 2024 Parade: BSF Mahila Brass Band and women contingent showcase 'Nari Shakti' (WATCH) snt

    Republic Day 2024 Parade: BSF Mahila Brass Band and women contingent showcase 'Nari Shakti' (WATCH)

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Djokovic vs Sinner semi-final paused briefly as spectator faces medical emergency osf

    Australian Open 2024: Djokovic vs Sinner semi-final paused briefly as spectator faces medical emergency

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon