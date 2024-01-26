Republic Day 2024: DRDO recognizes women's role in defence R&D for national security

The 61 Cavalry, the only active Horsed Cavalry Regiment globally, led the first Army contingent in the Mechanised Column. This was followed by 11 Mechanised Columns, 12 marching contingents, and a flypast featuring Advanced Light Helicopters from the Army Aviation Corps.

India marked its 75th Republic Day with a grand display of military strength and cultural diversity at Kartavya Path in the heart of the national capital. The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) took center stage with a tableau highlighting the theme "Women Power in Protecting the Nation by Providing Defence Technologies and Systems in all 5 Dimensions (Land, Air, Sea, Cyber & Space)."

DRDO showcased various systems and subsystems, including MPATGM, ASAT, AGNI-V, VSHORADS, NASM-SR, HELINA, QRSAM, Astra, LCA Tejas Aircraft, AESA Radar, Electronic Warfare System-Shakti, Cyber Security Systems, Command and Control Systems, and Semiconductor Fabrication Facility.

The Mechanised Columns showcased diverse attractions such as the Tank T-90 Bhishma, NAG Missile System, Infantry Combat Vehicle, All-Terrain Vehicle, Pinaka, Weapon Locating Radar System ‘Swathi,’ Sarvatra Mobile Bridging System, Drone Jammer System, and Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile System.

A historic moment unfolded as an all-women Tri-Service contingent, led by Captain Sandhya of Military Police, marched down Kartavya Path. The contingent included supernumerary officers Captain Sharanya Rao, Sub Lieutenant Anshu Yadav, and Flight Lieutenant Shrishti Rao.

In addition, an all-women Armed Forces Medical Services contingent, led by Major Srishti Khullar, featured Captain Amba Samant of Army Dental Corps, Surgeon Lieutenant Kanchana of the Indian Navy, and Flight Lieutenant Dhivya Priya of the Indian Air Force.