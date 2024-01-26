Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Republic Day 2024: PM's Rashtriya Bal Puraskar honorees impress crowd in jeep rally

    The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recognizes children aged 5 to 18 who have demonstrated exceptional abilities in bravery, sports, environment, science and technology, innovation, art and culture, and social service.

    In a momentous display of India's young talent and exceptional achievements, 18 recipients of the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar took the spotlight during the Republic Day Parade. Driving down the iconic Kartavya Path in open-top cars, these remarkable youngsters, comprising 9 boys and 10 girls from 18 states and union territories, were honored for their outstanding contributions in diverse fields.

    The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recognizes children aged 5 to 18 who have demonstrated exceptional abilities in bravery, sports, environment, science and technology, innovation, art and culture, and social service.

    Republic Day 2024 Parade: President Droupadi Murmu revives tradition, opts for horse-drawn buggy (WATCH)

    Among the awardees were Aaditya Vijay Bramhane (posthumous) for bravery, Anushka Pathak, Armaan Ubhrani, Hetvi Kantibhai Khimsuriya, Md Hussain, and Pendyala Laxmi Priya for Art and Culture, Aryan Singh for Science and Technology, and Suhani Chauhan for Innovation. Social service accolades were bestowed upon Avinash Tiwari, Jyotsna Aktar, Garima, and Saiyam Mazumder, while Aaditya Yadav, Charvi A., R. Surya Prasad, Linthoi Chanambam, and Jessica Neyi Saring were recognized for their outstanding performances in sports.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally congratulated and met with all the awardees at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on January 23. During the interaction, he presented souvenirs to each recipient, engaging in discussions about their achievements, including topics like culture, solar power, chess, and badminton.

    Republic Day 2024: DRDO recognizes women's role in defence R&D for national security

    The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar ceremony, held on January 22 at Vigyan Bhawan, saw the President of India honoring these exceptional children with medals, certificates, and citation booklets, showcasing their remarkable feats in various fields during the week preceding Republic Day.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
