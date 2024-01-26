Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Republic Day 2024: Over 260 women defense personnel to wow crowd with motorcycle stunts

    French President Emmanuel Macron, honored as the chief guest, adds an international flavor to the celebrations. A French contingent, including members of Indian and Nepali origin, will participate, showcasing solidarity.

    India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950. The annual Republic Day parade takes place at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, focusing on women-centric themes, namely 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka.' A remarkable addition to this year's parade is an all-women tri-services contingent, featuring troops from the Indian Army's military police and women from the other two services.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, honored as the chief guest, adds an international flavor to the celebrations. A French contingent, including members of Indian and Nepali origin, will participate, showcasing solidarity. Two French Rafale jets and a refuelling aircraft from France will also grace the occasion.

    Key events during the Republic Day parade include:

    1. Motorcycle Display:
    Women personnel from CRPF, BSF, and SSB will demonstrate Nari Shakti, the power of women, through daredevil stunts in the motorcycle display. Over 260 women will exhibit bravery and determination in formations such as Chandrayaan, Sarvatra Suraksha, Abhivadan, and Yog Se Siddhi.

    2. Band Performance:

    'Aavaahan,' a band performance, will involve over 100 women artists showcasing their talent with various percussion instruments, contributing to the cultural vibrancy of the Republic Day celebrations.

    3. Indian Air Force's Fly-Past:

    The Indian Air Force's fly-past will feature 46 aircraft, comprising 29 fighter jets, seven transport aircraft, nine helicopters, and one heritage plane. Notably, the indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet will fly in a formation of four aircraft. Fifteen women pilots, including six from the fighter streams, will operate various IAF platforms during the fly-past.

