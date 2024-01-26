Republic Day 2024: 'Nari Shakti' takes centre stage amidst military splendour (WATCH)

India's 75th Republic Day Parade stands as a testament to the nation's progress, diversity, and commitment to equality. By emphasizing 'Nari Shakti' and showcasing the prowess of the armed forces, the parade not only celebrates India's achievements but also sends a powerful message of inclusivity and empowerment.

President Droupadi Murmu is set to lead the nation in commemorating the 75th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in Delhi today. French President Emmanuel Macron will grace the occasion as the chief guest at the parade, which aims to highlight India's rich cultural diversity and military strength. Under the themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra Ki Matruka', this year's parade will feature the participation of 13,000 special guests.

In a historic first, the parade will be inaugurated by more than 100 women artists showcasing their talents with traditional Indian musical instruments. The procession will commence with the resonating sounds of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, among others, played by these accomplished women artists.

The upcoming Republic Day parade will mark several notable firsts, including the debut of an all-women tri-service contingent marching along Kartavya Path. Women pilots, symbolizing "Nari Shakti," will captivate the audience during the flypast. Additionally, the contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will exclusively feature women personnel.

Scheduled to commence at 10:30 am and lasting 90 minutes, the parade will kick off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial.

Kartavya Path will witness a march past by a combined band and marching contingent of the French armed forces. Captain Khourda will lead the 30-member band contingent, followed by Captain Noel leading the 90-member marching contingent. Above the formations, a multirole tanker aircraft and two Rafale fighter jets from the French Air and Space Force will perform a flyby.

The mechanized column of the Indian Army will be led by the prestigious 61 Cavalry, commanded by Major Yashdeep Ahlawat. Established in 1953, the 61 Cavalry holds the distinction of being the only active Horsed Cavalry Regiment globally.

The Indian Navy contingent, named Agniveers, will comprise 144 men and women under the leadership of Contingent Commander Lt Prajwal M, along with Platoon Commanders Lt Mudita Goyal, Lt Sharvani Supreiya, and Lt Devika H. Following them will be a naval tableau illustrating the themes 'Nari Shakti' and 'Sea Power Across the Oceans Through Indigenisation'.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent will include 144 airmen and four officers under the command of Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur. Squadron Leaders Sumita Yadav and Pratiti Ahluwalia, along with Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil, will march as supernumerary officers behind the Contingent Commander.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will feature prominently in the parade, showcasing several critical systems and technologies. The DRDO tableau will centre on the theme 'Women Power in National Defense: Safeguarding the Nation across Land, Air, Sea, Cyber, and Space Domains'.

Leading the contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Delhi Police will be women personnel. Among them, Assistant Commandant Monika Lakra will head the Border Security Force marching contingent, Assistant Commandant Tanmayee Mohanty will lead the Central Industrial Security Force, Assistant Commandant Megha Nair will command the Central Reserve Police Force, Assistant Commandant Moniya Sharma will head the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Deputy Commandant Nancy Singla will lead Sashastra Seema Bal, and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta K Sugathan will lead the Delhi Police contingent.

India's 75th Republic Day Parade stands as a testament to the nation's progress, diversity, and commitment to equality. By emphasizing 'Nari Shakti' and showcasing the prowess of the armed forces, the parade not only celebrates India's achievements but also sends a powerful message of inclusivity and empowerment. As the world watches, the parade serves as a reminder of India's rich heritage, its commitment to democracy, and the integral role women play in shaping the nation's destiny.